Yale Smart Lock is Now Apple HomeKit Compatible

Yale Locks & Hardware, one of the leading names in the lock industry, has announced that Apple HomeKit support for its Assure Lock family is available this month. The new Yale iM1 Network Module, which supports both the Apple Home app and Siri, will be on the shelves in major retail stores in the U.S. and Canada.

The Yale iM1 Network Module, when used with a compatible Assure Lock, allows users to lock and unlock their homes via the Apple Home app or Siri on an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. The Yale Secure app also enables the user to check battery status, manage up to 25 PIN codes, see current lock status, customize lock settings, name a lock and add a new lock. Locking and unlocking automatically and away from home requires an Apple TV 4th generation or iPad with iOS 10.3 or later set up as a home hub.

Siri voice support makes way for a whole new level of convenience for homeowners as it allows them to check their door’s current lock status as well as lock and unlock it with a simple voice command. And, the Apple HomeKit empowers homeowners to create ‘scenes’ to trigger s series of events based on a certain command or event. Saying to Siri, for instance, that they are going to bed can cause the front door to lock, the thermostat to turn down and the lights to turn off.

Yale’s wide range of electronic deadbolts can be used as standalone products or upgraded with a Yale Network Module to work with various alarm and home automation systems. In addition to the iM1 Network Module, Yale offers Z-Wave Plus and Zigbee modules that can be inserted into push button, touchscreen and key free deadbolts. Once a module is inserted into the lock, it can be enrolled into a home alarm or automation system with the push of a button.

Initially, the new Yale iM1 Network Module will be compatible with two Yale Assure locks – the new Assure Lock SL (YRD256) and the Assure Lock Key Free Touchscreen (YRD246). The module is available at Best Buy, Lowe’s SmartSpot Powered by B8ta stores, Lowes.com and P.C. Richard & Son. The Assure Lock SL and Assure Lock Key Free Touchscreen with the iM1 Network Module installed are available on Amazon.com. The retail price for an Assure Lock with the iM1 Network Module is $219.99. The module is available separately for $49.99.