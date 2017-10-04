Is a Do-it-Yourself Home Security System Right For You?

Are you ready to beef up your home security? A Bitdefender study reports that only three out of 10 people in the U.S. realize that they live in a smart home. It also states that an average household in the U.S is already equipped with 13 smart devices or accessories. This is good news for do-it-yourselfers who’d like to replace their old and perhaps not-so-smart security systems with a new, smart and affordable one.

This can be readily achieved by switching to smart door locks that allow you to change the combinations whenever desired, and installing smart security cameras to keep a close eye on what’s happening inside the home. They can then be connected via a mobile app that can send a real-time notification alert in the event of an intrusion.

The monthly costs of most DIY home security systems are typically much less than those of traditional professionally monitored ones. Ooma Home Security, for instance, touts the benefits of getting a do-it-yourself home security with the ability to call 911 remotely from your home phone number even when you’re not at home. Its Ooma Home Security Starter Kit, which includes the Ooma Telo and a motion detector, sells for $129.00 with additional reasonably priced accessories sold separately.

For homeowners looking to learn more about how to approach a Do-it-Yourself home security system, Top Ten Reviews, one of the largest and most comprehensive product review sites on the Web, can provide you with detailed info and reviews of DIY home security systems. Their most recent round up, based on hands-on testing, takes an up close and personal look at what Top Ten Reviews deem to be the best systems.

By leveraging the smart devices and accessories available to them, many tech-savvy homeowners are enjoying the benefits of enhanced home security and the peace of mind that comes along with that. Keep in mind, though, that if your needs exceed your own technical capabilities, the expertise of professional security dealers and integrators never goes out of style. The choice of doing it yourself or hiring professional installer is yours.