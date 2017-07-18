EZVIZ Launches Wireless IP Camera: Video to be Streamed to Amazon Echo Show

Can’t decide where you should install IP cameras to help security your home? A new wire-free camera, the Mini Trooper from EZVIZ Inc., offers you the chance to place the camera in one spot then easily move it to another location. This can be indoors or outdoors, and in hard to reach areas that a traditional wired camera can’t access. Neither a video nor power cable is required, eliminating the challenge of running a wire.

When placing the Mini Trooper outdoors, you won’t need to worry about rain or shine as it’s weatherproof for year-round operation. Even better, the video captured by the camera can soon be streamed via Amazon Alexa voice command to the display of Amazon Echo Show.

The Mini Trooper base station allows you to control up to six Mini Trooper cameras, comes with a built-in microSD card slot that stores up to 128GB of high-def video and connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable so you can view the video feed of any camera from one app on your smartphone.

It retails for $149.99 for one camera, a base station, and an 8GB SD card. You can add cameras for $109.99 each.

“Each customer has their personal preferences and security needs, and we want to make it easy and convenient for everyone to customize their smart home solutions,” says Albert Lin, general manager of EZVIZ. “The Mini Trooper is the simplest wire-free way to secure life’s most cherished moments, anywhere you may be. Our customers get superior value because they aren’t restricted to only one EZVIZ camera. They can mix and match any EZVIZ camera combination and manage them under one app on their phone.”

Additional features of the EZVIZ Mini Trooper include:

Extended Battery: Up to nine months of battery life for long-lasting operation

Night Vision: Provides HD quality at night for up to 25 feet

Wide-Angle Viewing: A 116-degree wide-angle lens offers a great range of coverage

Voice Control Enabled: Customers will soon be able to use direct voice commands with Amazon Alexa to show video feed on an Amazon Echo Show diaplsy.

Security: Multilayer security and end-to-end video encryption keep stored and live video safe. For users who enable Alexa, image encryption will be disabled.