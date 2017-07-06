August Home Adds New Features to Smart Lock, Smart Keypad, Doorbell Cam

August Home has announced new features for its August Smart Home Access Solution, the company’s line of products that includes its smart lock, doorbell cam and smart keypad.

The new features include contextual alerts, temporary entry codes for guests, and image preview alerts for the front door. August says its updates aim to give homeowners (and renters!) more control over their front door security.

“We’ve designed our products to take advantage of technological advancements and deliver added value over time, automatically,” says Herve Letourneur, VP of products, August Home. “Whether it’s a more intuitive user interface, a completely new feature or a new partner integration, we’re constantly updating our products to improve the customer experience.”

Smart Lock: Contextual Alerts for Auto-Unlock

Auto-Unlock is an experience unique to August Smart Locks. The door unlocks automatically when arriving home, eliminating the need to reach for a phone or keys.

August says nearly half of its customers use Auto-Unlock as the primary way they enter their home. The new contextual alerts give users real-time updates, like when Auto-Unlock is triggered and actively communicating with the August Smart Lock.

Contextual alerts also let users know when they leave the “neighborhood,” setting Auto-Unlock to Away Mode. Users who already use Auto-Unlock can activate the new “You left your neighborhood” alerts in the August Smart Lock Settings menu.

Smart Keypad: Temporary or Recurring Entry Codes

Users can provide access for a house cleaner or temporary access to an Airbnb guest or neighbor while on vacation with the Smart Lock’s new Temporary, Recurring and Always On entry-codes for increased control over access to a home.

Temporary entry code: A time-bound entry code that allows access for a specified time period and automatically expires.

Recurring entry code: A weekly entry code that allows access for a specific time period that repeats weekly.

Always On entry code: Works all the time until the owner disables the entry code.

Doorbell Cam: Image Preview Alerts

New image preview alerts for August’s Doorbell Cam let users immediately see who is at the door to determine if they want to answer the door for a visitor.

On iOS, users can press and hold the expandable alert on the iPhone when a visitor presses the doorbell button or when motion is detected to see a snapshot of the activity outside the door. (Doorbell Cam image preview alerts on iOS requires an iPhone 6S or higher.)

Android users have this feature and can also choose to automatically view live video or preview a full screen image.

August’s new features include contextual alerts, temporary entry codes for guests and image preview alerts for the front door.