10 Wireless Security Cameras Under $100



Wireless security cameras for the home come in a variety of styles and price ranges. You can find models made to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, and those intended to blend in with your home’s interior. Some communicate with the cloud; others right to your smartphone or record footage to an SD card. You can buy white cameras or black, and ones that swivel in all directions to catch all the action as it unfolds. So whatever your home security plans, here are 10 great surveillance cameras to consider—and they are all less than $100. Each of these 10 wireless security cameras is loaded with cool features; we’ll focus on some of the most innovative.

YI Dome Camera

It’s good to focus a surveillance camera on a particular area; it’s also good to be able to pan and tilt it so that you can see a broader view. The app that controls the Yi Dome Camera lets you “bookmark” as many as 8 favorite positions, which you can get to by just tapping a button on your smartphone. Or, you can engage the Auto-Cruise feature to survey the area 360 degrees horizontally. The camera will also track moving objects and record the footage to an SD card and/or the Cloud.

1080p high definition

Night vision

Two-way audio (intercom mode)

Works with iOS and Android devices

$74.99

Zmodo Smart Wireless Security Cameras- 4 Pack

Remote access to a surveillance camera is handy way to monitor your home while you’re gone, but who wants to keep a constant vigil from your smartphone? The cameras that make up the Zmodo 4-pack will send an alert to your phone when it detects motion, so you’re only viewing your house when you really need to. When your house is dark, the camera automatically fires up its built-in infrared lights to provide a clear view of the nighttime action—up to 80 feet.

IP connectivity

Works with iOS and Android devices

720p

IR night vision

$99.99

Vimtag VT-361 Super HD Security Camera

Often, the hardest part about technology in your home is not figuring out how to use it, but understanding how to set it up. Vimtag has simplified the processes of installing a security camera by putting a QR code on its VT-361 surveillance camera. You just scan the code with your smartphone and the camera sets up in four easy steps. If you’re a bit leery of storing recorded footage of your home in the Cloud, this camera records only to an internal SD card.

Remote pan and tilt

Motion detection snapshots

Two-way audio

Night vision

$69.95

UOKOO 360-Degree Fisheye Panoramic Network Wireless Camera

Resembling a large light bulb, the Uokoo 360-degree Fisheye Wireless Camera combines and interesting aesthetic with some solid surveillance features. It captures a 360-degree view in HD quality, notifies your smartphone when it detects motion, and can see 16 feet in complete darkness. And although this camera communicates via Wi-Fi, there’s no need to lose sight of your home if you’re somewhere with weak or non-existent Wi-Fi service; you can access the camera via a 4G network.

Stores footage on SD card

Works with iOS and Android devices

Two-way audio

$84.99

Votecom Wi-Fi Hidden Camera Detector

When you don’t want your security camera to look like a security camera, Votecom disguises it as a smoke detector. The mini 1080p camera will push notifications to your smartphone when it detects motion, however, you can adjust its motion detection sensitivity to 7 different levels, and create a schedule to receive alerts—like only when you are at work—to avoid unnecessary interruptions. You can also change the recording resolution to save space on the 64GB SD card (not included).

1080p high definition

Can be mounted to the wall or ceiling

Works with iOS and Android devices

$89.99

Zmodo Pivot All-in-One Smart Hub

Its main job is visually monitoring your home, but the Zmodo Pivot can also function as a Bluetooth speaker and provides temperature and humidity readings. As a bonus, it comes with two door/window sensors to alert you when something is open. The camera will pivot toward the triggered sensor and capture video of the area. To prevent getting an alert every time a cat walks by the camera, you can customize which areas on your live view will trigger a motion detection alert.

1080p high definition

16GB of built in storage

Two-way audio

Can add other Zmodo accessories

$99.88

Kodak CFH-V15 – HD Security Camera

A built-in Wi-Fi extender ensures that the Kodak CFH-V15 camera maintains contact with you and your smartphone. You can store your high-definition video clips from the past 24 hours on the cloud for free. Anything more will cost extra, but includes a smart detection feature to reduce false alarms. The camera can be panned (350-degrees) and tilted (105-degrees) remotely.

5-minute Setup Wizard

Night vision up to 10 meters

Two-way audio

$87.90

D-Link DCS-5222L Camera

If you have a large area to monitor, the 10x digital zoom feature of the D-Link DCS-5222L will come in handy. A built-in SD card slot supports 32GB recording of video based on motion detection, schedules, or continuously. The camera’s built-in PIR sensor sends automation push alerts to your smartphone, as well.

340-degree pan, 120-degree tilt

720 resolution

Night vision

Two-way audio

$91.22

Belkin NetCam

Why keep your surveillance camera all by itself when it can work with other smart home devices? The Belkin NetCam works with Belkin WeMo products including a light switch and motion sensor. When the camera notices motion, for example, it can trigger on a light. A special night vision filter ensures clear nighttime viewing.

Wide-angle lens

Email alerts when movement is detected

Two-way audio

$92.99

iSmartAlarm Spot HD Video Camera

Security cameras are intended to help protect your home, so it makes sense that they would pair up nicely with home security systems. The iSmartAlarm Spot camera does just that, working either as a standalone Wi-Fi camera or part of a more comprehensive iSmartAlarm security system. The Spot not only watches for trouble—it also listens. Able to identify the siren of a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm, it can push a notification of the event to your phone.

Free cloud video storage

Two-way audio

Voice-guided setup

$99.99