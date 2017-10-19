Surround Sound System in Mexico City Home Features Hidden Speakers from Niles and Sunfire

A successful home music system relies on high-quality speakers that are heard without being seen. That’s why, when a Mexico City-based homeowner asked local A/V integration firm Inteliksa to design a new entertainment system in their completed, custom-designed home, installation director Enrique Granados set out to incorporate “hidden” audio solutions that would pack a powerful punch. Without hesitation, Granados turned to Niles and Sunfire.

Surround-Sound Sinks into the Walls & Ceiling

“The goal was to build an immersive sound system in the entertainment room and throughout the home without hindering the look of the house, which was gut-renovated and professionally designed three years prior,” Granados says. “We based the new audio system on Niles and Sunfire solutions because of their ability to provide beat-bumping sound while seamlessly blending into the ceiling, walls, and cabinets throughout the space.”

The Inteliksa team installed Niles CM7PR in-ceiling speakers paired with Niles MP6R in-wall speakers to create a surround-sound system. Complimenting Niles’ smooth sound, Inteliksa installed two Sunfire HRS subwoofers to deliver powerful bass. “Niles provides a unique sound experience, while Sunfire adds the perfect bass punch from hidden locations,” Granados says. “Together, they create a 360-degree audio experience for the homeowner.”

Inteliska relied on Niles IR Emitters and baluns for the safe transmission of signals over long distances within the home. “Working with reliable products is one of the keys to developing a successful project,” Granados explains. “At Inteliksa, we make careful decisions on every device installed, no matter how small. Niles IR Emitters and baluns are keys to ensuring the control of much of the equipment in this project.”

Preserving Pristine Audio Quality

Granados protected the new audio system throughout the entire house, including in the dedicated cinema room, with a Panamax M5400-PM to minimize any potential effects from Mexico’s unstable electrical grid. “We have been using Panamax for more than fifteen years to protect our installations and regulate voltage coming into the equipment,” he says. “It’s absolutely necessary to so do in Mexico, where power is unreliable.”

Since the audio system upgrade began almost three years after the original home renovation completed, the Inteliksa team faced many challenges during the installation. “For one, we had to exercise maximum care to avoid interfering with the lives of the inhabitants of the house as we worked in a central space,” Granados comments. “We also experienced several hang-ups during the renovation process. For example, since part of the renovation took place in the basement, we found out that we had to lower the floor to add thirty more centimeters of ceiling height and add two steps in the entertainment room so that the quality standards required by the system were fulfilled.”

Design and Technology Come Together

Despite the many challenges the Inteliksa team faced to complete the project, they were ultimately successful in building an impactful yet nearly invisible entertainment system. “We were asked from the beginning of this project to go about it in a ‘minimalist’ way so as not to influence the design,” Granados adds. “With Niles and Sunfire audio solutions, we were able to make this a reality. We successfully delivered impactful sound without affecting the design.”