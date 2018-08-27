 Out of Shape Room Becomes Perfectly Fit Home Theater - Electronic House

Electronic House

Out of Shape Room Becomes Perfectly Fit Home Theater

A home theater of odd dimensions and haphazardly placed products undergoes a huge makeover.

home theater

Not everyone has the luxury of installing home theater gear in a room that’s of perfect proportions. Nor are the conditions always right for a beautifully arranged rack of A/V gear.

For a space this unaccommodating, it’s often necessary to start completely from the beginning. That’s what the owners of this award-winning space (our 2018 Gold Winner for Best Before and After Transformation) did when they contact the home systems integrators at BNC Technology, of Johannesburg, South Africa, to transform their outdated home cinema into something modern and spectacular.

A Theater of Improved Dimensions

The team completely reshaped the room as a key part of the facelift. “The heart-shaped room presented a lot of acoustical challenges as well as technical challenges relating to the layout,” says BNC manager Bianca Caripis. “The first step was removing all of the equipment, followed by reconstructing the tiers to ensure better space planning.”

Before the transformation

BNC constructed new walls to create better continuity of design, and to provide a home for a suite of in-wall Meridian speakers. The new walls are wrapped in acoustical fabric to conceal the speakers and complement the room design. Acoustical treatments were also incorporated within the walls to optimize sonic performance.

Sonically & Cosmetically Engaging

An acoustically transparent screen from Stewart Filmscreen conceals the main loudspeakers tucked into the front wall. It is paired with a JVC 4K video projector, which according to Caripis is a “huge improvement over the projector that the family had been using previously.”

Rebuilding the walls also gave BNC the opportunity to include a closet dedicated for the A/V gear, which includes an Integra receiver, Meridian amplifiers, and a Control4 processor.

After the transformation

The owners are able to use a Control4 interface to sync the operation of the AV gear and control the Lutron dimmer switches. Overhead lighting is complemented by lights running vertically along the new walls’ panels. This enhances the redone home theater’s contemporary design, while the updated audio and video components create an entertainment space that’s engaging and easy to manage.

Systems & Equipment 

  • Control4 control
  • Lutron lighting
  • Meridian speakers
  • Stewart Filmscreen projection screen
  • JVC projector
