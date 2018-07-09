Decked Out with Double-Duty LG OLED TVs - Electronic House

A massive triple-paned gas fireplace is the focal point of this incredible suite, but it’s what’s on top of the structure that has the owners entranced. Stretching from floor to ceiling, the hearth offered a great place to mount a TV. It blends in visually with the space, eats up no unnecessary real estate and provides a comfortable view from the bed.

And the concept was so cosmetically in tune with the owners’ wishes for a sleek, modern install, that they and the home systems integrators from Atlantic Control Technologies decided to mount another, identical TV to the other side of the structure. This TV serves an adjacent sitting area in the spacious master suite. So stunning and beautifully integrated are the technologies inside this master suite, that ACT received the Gold Award for the Master Suite category of our annual Home of the Year contest.

Back-to-Back Entertainment

Atlantic Control Technologies chose 55-inch OLED TVs from LG, noting their super-thin bezels as a huge selling point for the homeowners. “The thin bezels definitely fit the wall better, and when you pull them from the wall they look like they’re floating,” says ACT operations manager Jan Erik Eden.

Each TV is attached to a mount from Future Automation, which allows the display to hug the wall then extend and swivel. This is performed manually, and once the TV is in place, controlling it is a breeze with a custom-programmed RTI remote. Each TV is connected to its own suite of A/V sources; the owners use the remote to select the TV they want to watch, then choose the content, be it from cable or Apple TV. ACT mounted these components to the back side of each TV, using a specially designed back box from Future Automation.

Audio spills into each area from built-in Sonance speakers. The TVs can display different images simultaneously, with independent audio playing through the room’s in-ceiling Sonance speakers. These speakers also connect to a Sonos multiroom audio system, which allows the owners to listen to various music files and services while the TVs are on.

Illuminating Concept

Once the mode of entertainment has been established, the owners can use the remote or a Lutron app on their tablet or smartphone to control the lights in the master suite and within the landscape. “There’s a deck off the master suite, so the owners can turn on the lights there if they want to relax outdoors; they can also control the lights at their pier, swimming pool, and cupola,” Eden says.

The app is a convenient mode of management when the owners are relaxing in bed or on a deck chair. For quick, on-the-spot control as they enter the suite, there’s a Lutron keypad. Buttons labeled “Bright,” “Medium,” “Dim,” and “Goodnight” set every fixture to a prescribed intensity level.

A wall-mounted iPad in the master bathroom provides that same level of audio, video and lighting control. No matter if the owners are entering or leaving the suite, getting ready for work, relaxing, or sleeping, they can easily manage the space thanks to an assortment of different user interfaces.

Systems & Equipment

RTI control

LG OLED TVs

Sonance speakers

Lutron lighting

Sonos audio

Systems Design & Installation

Atlantic Control Technologies, Annapolis, MD