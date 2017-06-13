Electronic House

Wink Releases Smart Lighting Kit for Better Home Security

New Wink kit and free app makes your house look lived in by mimicking random lighting patterns and illuminating the house before you arrive at night.

Wink

A new kit and apps introduced by Wink employs the lighting in your home to add a level of safety. Called Wink Bright, the kit works with two new home safety services – Home Sitter and Moonlight – available as part of the 6.0 release of the Wink mobile app.
According to Wink’s Smart Home Index – which uncovered smart home consumer behavior patterns nationwide – 44% of Americans who purchased a connected product did so to keep their home safe. Wink Bright, Home Sitter, and Moonlight are the first step in the company’s strategy to solve pain points in home safety by blending new hardware and software experiences.

Wink Bright

The kit contains one Wink Hub 2 and two SYLVANIA Smart A19 Dimmable light bulbs. The kit arrives with the light bulbs already connected to the hub. Once plugged in and connected to home Internet, the app automatically detects the hub, which enables the system to be set up in less than two minutes.

Home Safety Services

Home Sitter and Moonlight work with all Wink-compatible lighting products to provide practical home safety solutions. Both can be found in a new Services tab within the Lights & Power section of the mobile app.

Home Sitter your home look lived in when they’re away by turning lights on and off in a natural pattern that mimics human activity. Wink ensures the cadence never looks forced – Home Sitter won’t turn lights on and off during broad daylight or at 4 a.m. when most people are asleep.

Moonlight ensures that you always return to a well-lit home by turning smart lights on and off at predetermined times. Moonlight works with both indoor and outdoor lights and automatically defaults to local sunrise and sunset times to create a warm, inviting environment.

Pricing and Availability

Wink Bright retails for $119 and is available for pre-order at Wink.com, HomeDepot.com, and HomeDepot.ca. Orders will be begin to be fulfilled within one to two weeks.

