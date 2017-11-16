Smart Light Switch Features Italian Design, Controlled Via Wi-Fi and Amazon Alexa

The Smart Light Switch Pro from iotty sure has good looks going for it. A contemporary Italian design makes it eye-catching rather than an eyesore. Plus, it’s built with the ability to be automated so that really all you need to do is sit back and admire it. The switch isn’t available just yet. It is currently raising funding through a Kickstarter campaign. Backers can take advantage of a Super Early Bird special of $38.50 (45% off retail) and several other rewards.

The iotty Smart Light Switch Pro can be monitored and automated via an app on a mobile devices. Users can set modes such as geo-location to automatically turn on or off lights when you return or leave home, on/off timers, lighting activation based on sunrise/sunset and the weather, and “away” mode that randomly turns the lights on and off for extra safety. Users can also connect multiple lights, track their energy consumption, auto-open their garage door and turn on/off several lights with a single touch.

Made out of touch-enable tempered glass, the iotty Smart Light Switch Pro is available in seven colors (white, black, gray, tan, blue, red and green) and features switchable faceplates to instantly match or update a user’s style or their home environment. It comes in one-, two- and three-gang configurations and features a programmable backlight which can be used as a nightlight.

“The iotty Smart Light Switch Pro is smart design–the intersection between smart technology and contemporary Italian design,“ says Edoardo Cesari, co-founder of IOTTY SRL, “Now users can make the light switch a stylish conversation piece that also gives them unparalleled control over their home’s lighting.”

The iotty Smart Light Switch Pro features built-in Wi-Fi that instantly connects with other iotty switches, smartphones/tablets, as well as Amazon Echo devices. The Light Switch can be easily installed in about five minutes without special tools or the need for technical expertise.