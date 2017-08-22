Smart Light Offers a Cure for Insomnia

If you suffer from insomnia, Sleepace has developed a smart lamp that can offer some relief. When you’re ready to hit the sack, the Nox smart sleep light, which sits comfortably on a nightstand, bathes you with light and sound programs that adapt to your personal body clock to improve sleep quality with red-light wavelengths. This reddish light helps raise melatonin levels to promote sleep, and delicate sounds help soothe and calm. If you prefer a different color, though, you can choose to have the light shine in any of 16 million color combinations.

The light and sound is customizable through a companion Sleepace mobile app. The Sleepace app will tell Nox to turn off once you’ve fallen asleep. The Nox knows this by monitoring your body movement.

From the app you can also set the light to wake you up at a certain time. But unlike a typical alarm clock, Nox wakes you up with a gentle “nudge.” Sleepace App will let Nox know when you are at the lightest part of your sleep cycle and Nox will wake you up within 30 minutes prior to the time you set—not with a shrill alarm, but with a light that simulates the rising of the sun and the sound of chirping birds.

The Sleepace App is handy, but since Nox is compatible with Amazon Alexa, you can also use your voice to set the light.

Connect the device to the Sleepace app, which is what tracks sleep cycle parameters like time and depth. The data generated from the app provides a comprehensive analysis and scores sleep quality.

The app then educates you with personalized daily reminders designed to help form healthier habits, while sensors monitor temperature, humidity, light levels and noise. You can refer to the app to find out if it was a barking dog or the lights from passing traffic by your bedroom window that interrupted your sleep.