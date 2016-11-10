Smart Light Bulb Displays 16 Million Colors; Controlled by Your Voice

One of the coolest things you can do with your home’s lights is have them cast a variety of different colors and be controlled by the sound of your voice. TP-Link has combined both features into its new LB130 Smart Wi-Fi Bulbs.

The LB130 installs like a standard light bulb and connects to your home Wi-Fi through TP-Link’s Kasa app. Built-in energy monitoring makes it easy to track usage from the Kasa app. And when you want to control it via voice commands, the bulbs Amazon Alexa compatibility springs into action.

“LB130 Smart Wi-Fi Bulbs add another layer of versatility to our lineup of smart lighting options,” says Lewis Wu, executive vice president of TP-Link USA. “With millions of color options ranging from soft white to daylight, consumers now have endless possibilities to customize their home lighting to suit their needs without having a smart hub.”

As with any of TP-Link’s Smart Wi-Fi Bulbs, you can adjust the brightness and set schedules, timers or countdowns directly from the Kasa app. LB130 Smart Wi-Fi Bulbs can also be controlled individually or in groups with other TP-Link smart devices, offering precise lighting control from anywhere.

With more than 16 million colors to choose from, and the option to save your favorite settings, it’s easy to find and customize the perfect lighting for any mood or moment. Whether you’re brightening up the holidays with fun seasonal colors, or dimming the lights for a quiet movie night at home, LB130 Smart Wi-Fi Bulbs provide the lighting options you need to match any and every occasion.

Key Features at a Glance:

LB130 – 60W Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb with Tunable White and Color

Control your lights from anywhere using the free Kasa app (iOS, Android)

Choose from more than 16 million colors and set the mood to match any moment

Dim brightness and fine-tune light appearance from soft white (2500k) to daylight (9000k)

800lm LED reduces energy use up to 80 percent without brightness or quality loss compared to a 60W incandescent bulb

Set schedules, timers, and countdowns

Easy setup; No hub required; works with your Wi-Fi router

Estimated yearly energy costs: $1.32*

*These estimated yearly energy costs are based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh but savings will vary depending upon on rates and usage.

The LB130 TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Bulbs are now exclusively available online at www.tp-link.us, Amazon.com, and in Home Depot retail stores, priced at $49.99.