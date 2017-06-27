Electronic House

Smart LED Light Bulb Shines Even During a Power Outage

Sengled's Everbright LED light bulb pulls power from a battery, keeping your home lit even when there’s a power outage.

power outage

What’s the first thing you do when there’s a power outage at your house – besides swear? Probably grab a flashlight and pray that its batteries still work.

According to studies by insideenergy.org, you might be searching for candles, matches, and flashlights during the summertime than another other time of the year. June is the most common month for severe weather outages, followed by August and July.

Sengled has developed a solution that promises to illuminate your house during power outages, no candles, flashlight, or expensive generator required.

When the Sengled Everbright light bulb detects a power outage, its internal, rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery jumps to provide backup power at 60% brightness. The bulb only takes 6 hours to recharge from a fully depleted state, and is damp-rated for any and every room of the house.

During a power outage, Everbright can run off its internal backup battery for 3.5 hours. The $20 light bulb installs just like a normal light bulb–simply twist the Everbright in to any existing light socket and it will automatically charge the Lithium-Ion battery inside. When there is electricity, Everbright functions just like a normal bulb. When it’s on it consumes 9 watts of electricity while lit.

It’s rated for 25,000 hours of use and produces 500 lumens of light, which is equivalent to that of a 40 watt light bulb.

Lisa Montgomery
