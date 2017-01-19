Smart Bathroom Mirror Sings and Answers Your Phone Calls; Vent Emits Colored Lighting

Of all the rooms of a home, the bathroom is usually one of the last to receive a high-tech makeover. If your household is like most, however, it’s probably one of the most frequented. Which means its current level of tech should probably be addressed. Lighting, music, video, and control … it all makes sense in the bathroom these days.

Smart Mirror

Take the Viio Smart Mirror. Integrated into the mirror are two speakers and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, which means that you can stream songs and play them through the mirror. A battery-charging system promotes up to 20 hours of music listening. An auxiliary cord connection lets you pair the mirror with mobile devices, tablets, and computers.

One-touch controls at the bottom of the mirror also allow you to control built-in LED lighting; when a call comes in you can answer it and carry on a conversation though the mirror’s built-in speakers as you continue to get ready.

The Viio Smart Mirror comes in three sizes: Vezzo (24 x 32 inches; $395), Vero (30 inches round; $445), and Vetta (24 x 64 inches; $695). The mirrors are available through Viio’s online stores and in select Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe’s stores across Canada. They will be available at Home Depot and Lowe’s across the U.S. starting this spring.

Smart Ventilation Fan

Made to replace a bathroom’s existing fan, the Veent fan learns the room’s median humidity and moisture levels and will automatically switch on when necessary. The fan doubles as a night light, as its built-in LED light activates when the room is dark. A smartphone app can be used to select one of six different colors for the light and to set when and for how long the fan should run. It is available on Veent’s online store and soon at Home Depot and Lowe’s in Canada. It retails for $395.