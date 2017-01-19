Skip links

Electronic House

Main navigation


Lighting

Smart Bathroom Mirror Sings and Answers Your Phone Calls; Vent Emits Colored Lighting

Automated and incorporating music, light, and app-based controls, Veent and Viio can freshen up your bathroom with high-tech smarts.

Leave a Comment

Of all the rooms of a home, the bathroom is usually one of the last to receive a high-tech makeover. If your household is like most, however, it’s probably one of the most frequented. Which means its current level of tech should probably be addressed. Lighting, music, video, and control … it all makes sense in the bathroom these days.

Smart Mirror

Take the Viio Smart Mirror. Integrated into the mirror are two speakers and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, which means that you can stream songs and play them through the mirror. A battery-charging system promotes up to 20 hours of music listening.  An auxiliary cord connection lets you pair the mirror with mobile devices, tablets, and computers.

One-touch controls at the bottom of the mirror also allow you to control built-in LED lighting; when a call comes in you can answer it and carry on a conversation though the mirror’s built-in speakers as you continue to get ready.

The Viio Smart Mirror comes in three sizes: Vezzo (24 x 32 inches; $395), Vero (30 inches round; $445), and Vetta (24 x 64 inches; $695). The mirrors are available through Viio’s online stores and in select Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe’s stores across Canada. They will be available at Home Depot and Lowe’s across the U.S. starting this spring.

Smart Ventilation Fan

Made to replace a bathroom’s existing fan, the Veent fan learns the room’s median humidity and moisture levels and will automatically switch on when necessary. The fan doubles as a night light, as its built-in LED light activates when the room is dark. A smartphone app can be used to select one of six different colors for the light and to set when and for how long the fan should run.  It is available on Veent’s online store and soon at Home Depot and Lowe’s in Canada. It retails for $395.

Home technology is always moving, always improving, always promising to provide ease and convenience to our lives. Can you benefit from new smart home technology?

Answer the following questions to determine if your home is a good candidate.

Download checklist

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *