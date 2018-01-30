Philips Hue Synchs with Music; New Outdoor Line Upcoming

Philips Hue light bulbs launched the colored lighting trend. With a quick tap of a button, the color of the light could switch on a dime. The effect adds ambiance and has even been proven to promote health and wellness. Now, Philips Lighting introduces a way to make your entertainment content more lively, engaging and exciting. And, if you’re ready to add some color to your yard, this summer Philips Hue will launch a new line of exterior lighting.

Find Philips Hue product here.

Philips Hue Entertainment

Following a free, over-the-air software update in December 2017, Philips Hue customers with color-capable lights and a Philips Hue V2 bridge can enjoy immersive home entertainment experiences. The new software synchronizes Philips Hue lights a variety of content. Razer, a gaming brand, is the first Philips Hue partner to go live with the feature.

Also, Philips Lighting will introduce later this year Hue Sync, an application that will run on any Windows 10 or macOS High Sierra-based computer. This will enable anything that’s playing on the computer-games, movies, music-to kick start the Philips Hue lights.

“Since the start, Philips Hue has been about turning everyday lighting into extraordinary experiences. We are taking this to the next level with the rollout of Hue Entertainment, the announcement of our first content partner, and the upcoming launch of the Hue Sync app,” says Chris Worp, business group leader, Philips Lighting. “Our first step is with gaming, the largest segment in the entertainment industry, followed by movie and audio integrations.”

Philips Hue Update 3.0

Also on tap for Philips Hue users is an update to the Hue app. Based on comments, feedback, and ideas from Philips Hue users, the redesign will enhance both existing and new features. The new interface will also enable consumers to instantly access their last used scenes, and to group lights and selected their desired color temperature and color.