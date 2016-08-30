Philips Hue Light Bulbs Respond to Movement

Philips Lighting has added a new product to its Philips Hue family: a motion sensor, which enables you to control your home lighting through movement. The Philips Hue motion sensor is a simple way to interact with light without needing to touch a switch and without requiring complex installation.

Setting up the Philips Hue motion sensor, which is wireless and battery powered, involves putting it on a side table or book shelf, sticking it on a metal surface with the magnet, or mounting it to a wall or ceiling, and adjusting the motion detection direction. It links directly with the Philips Hue app, and seamlessly integrates with all of the Philips Hue products. You can connect up to 12 motion sensors to the Philips Hue bridge.

“The Philips Hue motion sensor not only provides hands-free control but also helps deliver peace of mind. You can be guided safely throughout your home at night with lighting,” says Sridhar Kumaraswamy, business leader, Home Systems, Philips Lighting. “Plus, you no longer have to remind the kids to turn off the lights when leaving a room. The reliable detection the motion sensor provides when you exit supports this and also helps you be more energy efficient.”

You can personalize your settings, for a gentle light at night and your favorite scenes during the day. With a built-in daylight sensor, the Philips Hue motion sensor knows if there is already enough light in the room and will only activate the lights if needed, helping you save energy.

The new Philips Hue motion sensor will be available for $39.95 on MeetHue.com and at retailers including Amazon.com and Best Buy starting October 2016.