Patio Screen Motorized to Open and Close at the Touch of a Button

You’ve invested a lot of time and money to whip your back yard into shape. Maybe you’ve added a beautiful patio, deck, or gazebo for outdoor entertaining. You may have even installed a weatherproof TV and speakers. There’s just one problem: bugs. If insects are ruining your outdoor relaxation, it might be time to consider wrapping a screen around your favorite outdoor hangout.

You’ll want to choose the right size, color, and fabric for your chosen spot, as well as if you’d like the screen to be motorized. It’s a feature that makes a lot of sense, allowing you to lower the shades when the bugs are out in full force and retract them when you’d like to keep the area open—all with the touch of a button on your smartphone, remote control, or even automatically based on the time of day or the outdoor climate.

Insolroll Window Shading Systems’ new Oasis 2900 Retractable Insect Screen fits this bill, incorporating technology from Lutron to enable advanced control over the position of the screen and integration with Lutron HomeWorks QS and RadioRA 2 lighting control system. The latter implementation of Lutron technology enables the screen to work in sync with the outdoor lights and other devices. For example, an “Entertain” command issued from a Lutron Pico remote could activate the landscape lighting and lower the Oasis screen.

In addition to providing easy operation and an effective insect barrier, Insolroll offers fabrics that provide protection from glare, heat, and UV rays, as well as translucent and weaterproof/zero openness options.

Oasis 2900 Retractable Insect Screens Driven by Lutron can be built into new construction patio structures, making them virtually invisible with retracted. For versatility and custom detailing, side track mounting options provide solutions for all types of patio materials, including brick, wood, and masonry columns.

