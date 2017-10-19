Party Lights for Your Upcoming Holiday Gatherings: Nanoleaf Offers a Great Solution

Music and lights are like the peanut butter and jelly of nightclubs. They just go so well together. You can create a similar party-perfect effect at home—and be ready to throw a memorable holiday bash—with a new product released by Nanoleaf. The Aurora Rhythm is a $50 an add-on sound module that allows the Aurora smart lighting system to react to sound and music. The Rhythm, which works with iOS, Apple HomeKit and Android devices, transforms audio into a mesmerizing display of dancing colors for a unique and immersive musical experience.

The Aurora Rhythm is a simple plug-in module that attaches to an existing Aurora display, just like a controller would. The module’s audio sensors automatically pick up on music and transform beats and melodies into real-time hypnotic displays of color. The Nanoleaf Smarter Series app was updated with new “rhythm scenes” for immediate use, with the ability to customize scenes for more personalization.

Users can add romance and ambience to their environment, setting the mood as Aurora’s lights sway to the sounds of soft crooning voices. Upgrade video game sessions; watch as bursts of colors animate explosions and battleground victories. And owners can unwind at the end of a long day by relaxing to their favorite songs painted on the Aurora canvas.

Aurora Smart Lighting System

Inspired by the natural phenomenon known as the Aurora Borealis, the Nanoleaf Aurora is a smart lighting system made up of triangular panels that snap together into various configurations — from artistic to functional. With Aurora, lighting is transformed into a paintbrush controlled with the swipe of a finger or the sound of a voice, allowing the user to create the perfect ambience in any space. Custom lighting animations can be created using the Nanoleaf app.

The Aurora has a single power supply (plugged into a wall outlet) that controls up to 30 panels via Wi-Fi. It can display 16.7 million colors, including pure white.

The new Rhythm module retails for $49.99. Nanoleaf is rolling out the new Aurora Kit + Rhythm for $229. Each Aurora kit includes nine panels, one controller, one power supply, nine linkers, stencil paper, mounting tape and the new Rhythm module. Aurora Expansion Packs come with three panels, three linkers and mounting tape with a retail price of $59.99.