Skip links

Electronic House

Main navigation


Lighting

Outdoor Technology Turns Boring Backyard into Something Beautiful

Big-Screen stowaway and automated lighting turn patio into prime viewing area.

1 Comment

It’s not just the appearance of indoor areas that automated lighting and other technologies can help enhance. Applied with creativity and ingenuity, tech can take an outdoor space to a whole new level of visual sophistication.

When the owners of this 6,000-square-foot home decided to add an outdoor entertainment area to their property, a big-screen TV was one of the top amenities on the must-have list. However, it couldn’t interfere with the natural vibe of pergola constructed predominantly of teak by design firm Laguardia Design Group—Landscape Architecture, of Watermill, N.Y. The solution: stow the 65-inch Samsung screen inside a custom-made wood cabinet fitted with a motorized mechanism from Future Automation that could lift the TV out and into viewing position on command from a Savant app on the homeowner’s iPhone or iPad. The Savant automation system was programmed by the home systems integrators at Systems Design Co., of Southhampton, N.Y., to not only raise the TV but swivel it in three different directions: toward the seating area, the dining table, or the swimming pool.

Selecting Smart Lighting For Every Room

Selecting Smart Lighting For Every Room

Need ideas for some of your spaces? Download this guide for great tips on how to personalize specific areas of the home.

Get the Free Guide

Accompanying the video eye-candy is audio, courtesy of several James Loudspeaker speakers that were built and painted to match the pergola’s light fixtures. Tucked within the beams overhead, they go virtually unnoticed. Lighting, of course, plays a crucial role in the entertainment area’s aesthetic; a Lutron HomeWorks QS lighting system choreographs the settings of all of the fixtures in and around the outdoor space, and all the homeowner needs to do is tap a button on a keypad as he exits the back door.

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *