Outdoor Technology Turns Boring Backyard into Something Beautiful

It’s not just the appearance of indoor areas that automated lighting and other technologies can help enhance. Applied with creativity and ingenuity, tech can take an outdoor space to a whole new level of visual sophistication.

When the owners of this 6,000-square-foot home decided to add an outdoor entertainment area to their property, a big-screen TV was one of the top amenities on the must-have list. However, it couldn’t interfere with the natural vibe of pergola constructed predominantly of teak by design firm Laguardia Design Group—Landscape Architecture, of Watermill, N.Y. The solution: stow the 65-inch Samsung screen inside a custom-made wood cabinet fitted with a motorized mechanism from Future Automation that could lift the TV out and into viewing position on command from a Savant app on the homeowner’s iPhone or iPad. The Savant automation system was programmed by the home systems integrators at Systems Design Co., of Southhampton, N.Y., to not only raise the TV but swivel it in three different directions: toward the seating area, the dining table, or the swimming pool.

Accompanying the video eye-candy is audio, courtesy of several James Loudspeaker speakers that were built and painted to match the pergola’s light fixtures. Tucked within the beams overhead, they go virtually unnoticed. Lighting, of course, plays a crucial role in the entertainment area’s aesthetic; a Lutron HomeWorks QS lighting system choreographs the settings of all of the fixtures in and around the outdoor space, and all the homeowner needs to do is tap a button on a keypad as he exits the back door.