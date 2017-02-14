Skip links

Electronic House

Main navigation


Lighting

Outdoor LED Lighting: How to Add Some Color in a Snap

Colored outdoor-rated Smartstrip from ilumi  installs easy; controlled via an app.

Leave a Comment

Why should the inside of your house have all the fun? Colorful LED light bulbs have been available for some time; finally, there’s a solution that can stand up to the wear and tear of Mother Nature. Designed as a strip of LED lights, ilumi’s newest member to its family of IoT smart lighting solutions is one of the world’s first outdoor-rated and digitally addressable smart LED strip (IP65 outdoor rating to protect against weather).

With individually controlled LEDs, the ilumi Smartstrip can be set to create patterns to complement and bring alive any landscape or room. Like all ilumi smart lighting products, a user just plugs in their ilumi Smartstrip, downloads the ilumi app, and syncs them to get started – no hub or additional networking required. The ilumi Smartstrip will be available through national retailers this Spring for $89 for a two meter starter kit and $29 for one meter extensions.

If white lighting is more your style, new to iIlumi are adjustable white A19 bulbs and BR30 floodlights.

Like all ilumi smart lights, their intelligent design provides lighting recommendations for each room to optimize the light to the space. And because the memory is in the ilumi bulb itself, it will remember color preferences and settings – even if users turn the smart bulb on or off with a light switch instead of the app. Available later this quarter through Amazon, the bulbs cost just $29 and $39, and offer more than a twenty-year lifetime.

Features of ilumi adjustable white Smartbulbs and the LED Smartstrip:

  • 65,000 shades of white light to fit any lighting need and preference
  • Screws in like a regular lightbulb, no hub or other complicated networking required
  • Works with regular light switches, while remembering your settings and preferences
  • Completely dimmable through app
  • Music Sync sets light shows to your tunes
  • Scheduling automation for on/off times, and preferred lighting
  • Presets and special effect lighting options available
  • Bluetooth Mesh allows for easy installation and reliable control of up to fifty devices

Selecting Smart Lighting For Every Room

Selecting Smart Lighting For Every Room

Need ideas for some of your spaces? Download this guide for great tips on how to personalize specific areas of the home.

Get the Free Guide

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *