  • Family Room

    The homeowner, a lighting specifier at Commercial Lighting Industries, knew exactly what he wanted in terms of lighting control. He asked for a wide range of lighting types incuding LEDs, incandescent, forward phase and reverse phase lighting.

  • Game Room

    The customer also wanted a single interface to control the entire home. The integrator, Creative Control Design, chose the Vantage InFusion control and automation system.

  • Wine Cellar

    When the homeowner presses the "Entertain" button, the response is immediate. In the wine cellar, multi-color changing LEDs illuminate and fireplaces turn on (but only if it's cold outside).

  • Pool/Spa

    In the pool area, color-changing LEDs come on and misters or heaters turn on around the patio, depending on the temperature outside.