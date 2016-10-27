Home control is starting to mirror what Steve Jobs told his very first iPod developers: it should only have one button.

We’re not there yet, but in some cases one button labeled “Entertain” can bring on the party lights, the music and even several fireplaces. In this recent Desert Springs, Calif. home automation project, that’s exactly what the customer wanted.

The homeowner, a lighting specifier at Commercial Lighting Industries, knew exactly what he wanted in terms of lighting control. He asked for a wide range of lighting types incuding LEDs, incandescent, forward phase and reverse phase lighting.

The customer also wanted a single interface to control the entire home. The integrator on the project, Creative Control Design, configured the system to connect the following areas of the house:

Kitchen

Butler’s kitchen

Wine room

Personal and gathering spaces

Fireplaces (8)

Automated sliding glass doors (8)

Indoor/outdoor bar and patio

Pool/spa and hot tub

A Vantage InFusion system was selected to provide complete system integration for its respons

ive and intuitive nature.

The entire family, guests and staff would be using the system to the homeowner wanted it to be as intuitive as possible. Two keypads, Vantage’s Equinox 40 and Equinox 73, would control the entire house.

Lights, Music, Action

When the homeowner presses the “Entertain” button, the response is immediate. In the bar area, the party lights come on and the music begins to play.

In the wine cellar, multi-color changing LEDs illuminate and fireplaces turn on (but only if it’s cold outside).

In the pool area, color-changing LEDs come on and misters or heaters turn on around the patio, depending on the temperature outside.