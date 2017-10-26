Noon Home: Lighting Design Without a Lighting Designer

If there’s one thing that can make your home look instantly more elegant, it’s a smart lighting system. Noon Home offers a solution that make your home lighting look as if it was designed by a professional, but you install it and configure it yourself. It is the first product to be launched by the company.

“We chose lighting because it has such a big impact on our day-to-day lives. Light can significantly change the way our homes look and how we feel,” says Erik Charlton, CEO of Noon Home, Inc. “Even basic lighting has been too confusing for too long. Think about standing in that lighting aisle full of light bulbs and dimmers. It is overwhelming to figure out what is the right product. To make matters worse, professional, layered light is even more confusing, unnecessarily expensive and only available from certified professionals. At Noon, we’re going to change that.”

Noon brings homeowners the ability to change the way a room looks and create a specific mood with a single touch. Noon intelligently blends ambient, task and accent lights to layer light in an eye pleasing way by using your home’s existing bulbs and fixtures.

The Noon Smart Lighting System is powered by its Room Director switch and companion Extension Switches, which communicate wirelessly via Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Once installed, all of a room’s lights can be adjusted with one-touch, from the Room Director’s glass touchscreen OLED display.

Built-In Lighting Designer

Noon automatically creates three unique scenes – Relax, Everyday and Bright by analyzing information about each bulb, fixture and room type. You can also create custom scenes to fit how you use rooms, such as Cooking, Entertaining and Movie Time. These scenes can then be selected right at the switch or controlled via the Noon app from anywhere.

Smart Features

Noon’s smart features include Night Light, which turns on ultra-low light when you walk by the Room Director. Vacation Mode “plays back” a learned pattern to mimic the homeowners actual behaviors. Noon also supports voice activation with Amazon Alexa (coming soon).

Exclusive Bulb Detection Technology

Noon’s patented bulb discovery technology reads electrical currents and uses advanced algorithms to identify the bulb type. The Noon bulb identification feature means that the system is compatible with virtually any residential bulbs: dimmable and non-dimmable bulbs, incandescent, LED, CFL and fluorescent, as well as ELV (electronic low voltage) and MLV (magnetic low voltage) fixtures. Noon also combines bulb type with the fixture and room type to automatically create customized layered light scenes and minimizes low-level popping, flickering and buzzing.

Availability & Pricing

Noon Home products are now available at select Best Buy stores, B8TA and at NoonHome.com and at select Home Depot locations starting November 15. The Noon Smart Lighting Starter Kit, which includes one Room Director switch, two Extension Switches and three Noon designed Wall Plates, retails for $399.99. The Noon Room Director switch and Extension Switch are also sold separately for $199.99 and $99.99, respectively.

Professional Installation Option

Noon was designed for a great DIY experience, but if you are uncomfortable with high-voltage wiring, Noon-trained pros are available nationwide. Noon has partnered with InstallerNet to provide professional installation and can be scheduled at NoonHome.com. Professional install starts at $149 for up to three switches and $20 for each additional switch. For a limited time, Noon is offering $100 off professional installations.