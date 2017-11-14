Netgear Arlo Outdoor Motion Sensor Light  Adds Protection and Posh to Your Home

Motion triggered floodlights are an effective way to protect your home from trespassers and vandals. But why not also use your security lights for non-security reasons. That’s the thinking behind the new Arlo Outdoor Smart Home Security Light from Netgear.

Powered by removable rechargeable batteries or an optional solar panel, the wireless Arlo Security Light will automatically turn on whenever motion is detected, but motion sensitivity can be easily adjusted for different areas to fit specific security needs. For example, when you’re out of town, you can use the free companion app to set a schedule to turn lights on and off to give the illusion that someone is home. If motion is detected, you receive an alert on your smartphone.

Beyond its security features, the Arlo Smart LED Light can be personalized by adjusting its colors and patterns for specific situations. For example, shine a glamorous Hollywood-style spotlight on your front door to welcome visitors, or use a cool, bright floodlight to illuminate your path while taking out the garbage at night. You can even set a light to flash red when it detects motion, to draw your neighbors’ attention or frighten away human or animal intruders.

As part of the Arlo by NETGEAR product line, the Arlo Security Light can be combined with a wide range of Arlo Smart Home HD Security Cameras and Lights from NETGEAR for added home safety. The new Arlo Security Lights have been designed to work as a complete security system by triggering recording for Arlo cameras and turning on of additional lights per the customized settings through the app. You can also connect your Arlo account to IFTTT-compatible devices to create a series of custom automations to make your smart home security even more intuitive and effective. For even easier management, you can use the Arlo Skill for Amazon Alexa to turn your Arlo Security Light on and off with just a simple voice command.

“We’re excited to extend the Arlo Smart Home line of products to include 100% wire-free Security lights,” says Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products at NETGEAR. “When we first looked at the Outdoor Security Light market, we quickly realized that there was a tremendous opportunity for us to innovate and significantly improve on what solutions are currently available. “By transforming the basic, unintelligent security light into a smart connected solution, Arlo now provides consumers with an unprecedented ability to optimize and manage security for the perimeter of their homes. We’re also thrilled to offer customers the flexibility to combine and set up their Arlo lights to work intelligently with our 100% wire-free HD security cameras – all done easily through the Arlo mobile app.”

Pricing and Availability

The Arlo Security Light will be available in the U.S. during the first half of 2018. No pricing has been announced.