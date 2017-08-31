Electronic House

Motorized Window Blinds Controlled by Smart Wand, Sensors and Remote

Smart Wand system opens and closes the slats of window blinds automatically based on the outdoor temperature and the position of the sun. 

Most motorized window treatment solutions have been designed to lift and lower blinds and shades. A new system from Current Products Corp., focuses on the position of a window blind’s slats. The Smart Wand battery operated solution attaches to any brand of mini blind, venetian blind, or vertical blind. Once the Wand has been attached to the pull cord of a blind, its integrated light and temperature sensors adjust the position of the slats automatically for privacy, control of incoming light, and energy efficiency.

Here’s how the sensors work: The light sensor opens the slats when the sun rises and closes them when the sun sets. The temperature sensor closes the slats when it feels hot next to the window and opens them, during daylight only, when it feels cold.

A small remote available with the system can also be used to open and close the slats. You can control one blind from it or consolidate the control of multiple blinds so that one command synchronizes their positions. The system can be easily reprogrammed to meet your changing needs.

And here’s a really nifty feature that combines the best of manual and automated operation:  When you twist one blind manually, the other blinds in the group will move accordingly. So basically you can position several blinds by manually adjusting one.

According to Current Products, app-based control of the Smart Wand system is in the works, as well as a bridge that will allow it to be integrated with third-party home control systems.

The system offers convenience and comfort for any family, but is particularly helpful for elderly users, says Current Products, who may have limited dexterity. Extension handles are available for the operation of blinds attached to tall windows.

Pricing for the Smart Wand starts at $119.99 and the optional remote sells for $19.99.

