Lighting

Light Bulbs Monitor Your Home for Occupancy

Stack introduces Home Awareness service; sends a notification to smartphone when motion is detected.

Stack's innovative light bulbs

Light bulbs keep getting smarter and smarter. The Philips Hue gave us the ability to change the color of the light to suit our mood, Sengled integrated a speaker into its bulb, now Stack has developed a light bulb and monitoring service that can let you know when someone has stepped into your house.

The new Home Awareness service enables users to receive occupancy alerts to their smartphones when their home is set to Away, as well as a House Sitting service that mimics occupancy patterns, turning Stack lights on and off throughout the day as if someone was home. Stack bulbs create a home monitoring system for renters and homeowners without expensive legacy security hardware and high monthly costs. A dashboard within the app also displays the time each room in your home was last occupied, and room icons will pulse on the app home screen in real-time while occupied.

Distributed Doppler Field technology using active Radio Frequency (RF) motion sensors, which are similar to a mini radar array in each unit, allows the bulbs to detect motion through lamp shades and other common fixtures and sconces.

“With light bulbs being the most common electronic device in a building, it’s only natural that lighting should become the backbone of a responsive sensor network for indoor spaces,” says Neil Joseph, founder and CEO of Stack. “Our new Home Awareness service provides users with a way of monitoring their home in a simple, non-invasive way, unlike a camera or cumbersome external sensors. The launch of the new Stack Classic allows for full-coverage in most homes and provides more granular data with RF sensors embedded in each bulb.”

Stack’s innovative light bulbs are each equipped with embedded sensors, which enable the lights to dynamically react to ambient light and occupancy. Both the Classic and Downlight run on open IoT standards and help expand the capabilities of other compatible smart home devices including Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices, the Nest Learning Thermostat and devices working with IFTTT.

They are available on Amazon for between $28 and $99 at https://store.stacklighting.com/?_ga=1.27006717.1153215623.1460482988

