Holiday Light and Sound Show

Homeowner uses Total Control from URC to sync colored lights and music for Christmas display.

Christmas may be over, but the holiday spirit lives on at John Krug’s home in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The home systems integrator from Atlantic Marine Electronics employed the same products and systems he installs in his clients homes to create a dramatic holiday display that has passerby stopping in their tracks to admire. Here’s how and why he did it:
Here’s why: “I use Total Control from URC to handle all the scheduling of my holiday light and sound show.  I don’t usually make it home in time to get everything set for the light show each night. With Total Control, I don’t have to be there to mess with things.  It all happens on a set schedule automatically. And if we have bad weather, I can easily remote in with the URC Mobile app and cancel the show for that night. Next year, I want to create an interface for people walking by to select the song they want to hear.  I’m sure I will be using Total Control for that too.”

Here’s what happens: At 5 p.m. the outdoor lights turn off and the lights turn off in the upstairs bedroom, living room, and foyer. Then the Christmas tree in the living room turns on and my audio system’s outdoor zone turns on to a certain set volume. The Lightorama light controller is then triggered to begin playing the light show. At 7 p.m. the sound turns down a bit since it gets quieter in my neighborhood by then. At 8 p.m. the sound shuts off so my neighbors don’t go too insane from hearing the same 20 songs. (People can still listen to an FM station in their cars)  At 9 p.m. the light show shuts down, then my exterior lights come back on.

 YouTube video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks1Odx0O1i4

