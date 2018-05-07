Feit Electric LED Lights Feature Adjustable Color Temp From a Toggle Switch - Electronic House

Smart lighting is all the rage for the home. Whether it’s used to dim the lights for different occasions, switch them on and off based on certain prescribed conditions, create special colored effects or make an empty home look occupied, the applications for smart lighting are numerous. Usually, these smart lighting solutions require the inclusion of an app on a smartphone, the installation of a special keypad on the wall, or the addition of some type of smart home hub. None of these additions are deal breakers, but Feit Electric has introduced a smart lighting solution that does away with all the of the extras, letting you use what’s already in your house—the toggle switch—to adjust the color temperature of recessed LED fixtures.

A natural evolution of the company’s ColorChoice IntelliBulb lighting solutions, the Feit Electric Edge Lit Flat Panel Fixtures and Retrofit Kits with Selectable Color Temperature let users choose warm white, cool white or daylight on the fixture before installing, then afterwards switch between settings by toggling a wall switch. It’s ideal for rooms that serve multiple purposes, like living rooms and kitchens.

You can easily optimize the lighting of any room without the need for special smart home hardware or apps as the intelligence is built into the light fixture.

The LED Flat Panel lighting features include:

Uniform light distribution without hot spots, flicker or glare with edge lit integrated LEDs.

Slim low-profile design and flexible installation flush mount, as a wall sconce or in recessed cans.

Updating existing conventional lighting to the latest energy saving LED technology offeringup to 50,000 hours of life and saving up to 80% in energy consumption.

Availability in a variety of sizes and finishes: round, square and rectangle.

“Our LED Flat Panel and LED Retrofit Kits are some of our most popular products, so it made a lot of sense to include the color selectable feature as the next evolution of the product line,” says Alan Feit, executive vice president, Feit Electric. “Now our customers have more innovative options for customizing the look and feel of a space while also upgrading their fixtures to gain all the cost and energy saving benefits of LED.”

The fixtures will be available through major retailers and electronic distributors. There are about 20 different models available, with pricing starting at about $18.