 Feit Electric LED Lights Feature Adjustable Color Temp From a Toggle Switch - Electronic House

Electronic House

Lighting

Feit Electric LED Lights Feature Adjustable Color Temp From a Toggle Switch

Color temperature of LED fixtures can be controlled from an ordinary switch, no special hardware or apps required.

Leave a Comment

LED

Smart lighting is all the rage for the home. Whether it’s used to dim the lights for different occasions, switch them on and off based on certain prescribed conditions, create special colored effects or make an empty home look occupied, the applications for smart lighting are numerous. Usually, these smart lighting solutions require the inclusion of an app on a smartphone, the installation of a special keypad on the wall, or the addition of some type of smart home hub. None of these additions are deal breakers, but Feit Electric has introduced a smart lighting solution that does away with all the of the extras, letting you use what’s already in your house—the toggle switch—to adjust the color temperature of recessed LED fixtures.

A natural evolution of the company’s ColorChoice IntelliBulb lighting solutions, the Feit Electric Edge Lit Flat Panel Fixtures and Retrofit Kits with Selectable Color Temperature let users choose warm white, cool white or daylight on the fixture before installing, then afterwards switch between settings by toggling a wall switch. It’s ideal for rooms that serve multiple purposes, like living rooms and kitchens.

You can easily optimize the lighting of any room without the need for special smart home hardware or apps as the intelligence is built into the light fixture.

The LED Flat Panel lighting features include:

  • Uniform light distribution without hot spots, flicker or glare with edge lit integrated LEDs.
  • Slim low-profile design and flexible installation flush mount, as a wall sconce or in recessed cans.
  • Updating existing conventional lighting to the latest energy saving LED technology offeringup to 50,000 hours of life and saving up to 80% in energy consumption.
  • Availability in a variety of sizes and finishes: round, square and rectangle.

 

“Our LED Flat Panel and LED Retrofit Kits are some of our most popular products, so it made a lot of sense to include the color selectable feature as the next evolution of the product line,” says Alan Feit, executive vice president, Feit Electric. “Now our customers have more innovative options for customizing the look and feel of a space while also upgrading their fixtures to gain all the cost and energy saving benefits of LED.”

The fixtures will be available through major retailers and electronic distributors. There are about 20 different models available, with pricing starting at about $18.

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery

Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home.

Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what’s on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com.

Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *