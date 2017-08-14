Eclipse 2017: Dim the Lights

On August 21, 2017, the U.S. will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1979, and everyone will be vying for the best view possible. One of the best things you can do to ensure a great experience is to limit all artificial lighting—in other words, dim those house lights to a low intensity level. Dimming the house lights is something that star gazers have been practicing for years, so it’s just as effective for getting the most out of the solar eclipse. For example, the Grand Canyon South Rim Visitor Center uses a lighting control solution with dimming features from Legrand Building Control Systems to enhance its star gazing parties during the late spring and summer months.

If your lights aren’t already on a dimmer switch, make plans to head out to your local home improvement store. Dimmers are affordable, simple for homeowners to install and will come in handy for other occasions beside the Great Solar Eclipse of 2017. Many dimmers can be programmed to dim the lights automatically at whatever time you choose, so find out the best time to catch the eclipse and program your light dimmers accordingly.

When the eclipse is over here are a few more ways to maximize your investment in lighting dimmers:

Dim the lights for a dinner party. It will make the room look more elegant and the evening feel more intimate.

Dim the lights a few hours before bedtime. It will help you relax and fall asleep faster.

Dim the lights during your time in front of the TV. When the lights are low, the images on the screen are clearer and more vibrant.

Dim the lights to save energy and money. It takes less electricity for a light to operate at a low level than it does to run at full brightness.

Dim the lights to create ambiance. Most areas of your house will look more welcoming and inviting when the lights are dim.

Dim the lights to create safe nighttime passageways between areas of your house. You can ensure your kids can find the bathroom in the middle of the night, for example, if you set a few lights at a dim level between their bedrooms and the bathroom.

Tip: Seek out certified eclipse glasses if you intend to look directly at the eclipse. NASA says only four manufacturers have certified that their eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard: Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17. Make sure your glasses are from one of these manufacturers and have the ISO 12312-2 certification on them.