Eaton Halo Home Lighting System Works with Alexa

Wireless lighting systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated in capabilities. The Eaton Halo Home is one example of a system that sacrifices none of its new innovation for its ease of installation. The system incorporates some of the trendiest features like voice control through Amazon Alexa and tunable white lighting.

The Halo Home lighting system is a Bluetooth mesh solution that accommodates control of more than 100 smart lighting products, which can be set up to complement daily activities.

“Halo Home is a unique to smart lighting. Where many in the lighting industry have taken a switch, bulb or fixture and made it wireless, we have built the Halo Home system through the eyes of the consumer to provide a superior connected experience,” states Brad Paine, vice president and general manager, residential solutions, Eaton lighting division.

“Homeowners think about their lighting in terms of rooms or spaces, with each room consisting of multiple lighting products: controls, fixtures and lamps. Halo Home offers a complete package of integrated Bluetooth products that all work seamlessly together, whereas most other systems only offer a dimmer or a light bulb.”

According to Eaton, the use of wireless Bluetooth allows the Halo Home system to install easily and be controlled from mobile devices, helping eliminate the need for a gateway or hub.

The product line includes a choice of 4-inch and 5/6-inch downlights, a smart Anyplace Bluetooth Dimmer, and an optional Internet Access Bridge. The Internet Access Bridge provides Wi-Fi connectivity, supports remote access to the lights, and enables Amazon Echo products for voice control capabilities.

Companion apps are available on iOS and Android to provide turnkey control, and Eaton adds that it will soon release in-wall wireless dimmers, outdoor flood and motion lights, a wall plug for lamps, and a wireless adapter that enables professional installers to retrofit non-wireless lighting fixtures.

Eaton Halo Home Lighting Features