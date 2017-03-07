Crestron Introduces New Wireless Lighting System

Any system that’s wireless has a lot going for it, as far as installation ease. After a successful stint in with hardwired lighting systems, Crestron is forging into the world of wireless with its new Zum (pronounded Zoom) system.

The system follows a building block approach, meaning that you can start with just a few components to control the lights in a single room then gradually branch into new rooms by adding new “blocks,” which come in the form of wireless dimmers, switches, sensors and more. All of these components have been engineered to communicate with each other wirelessly.

Setup of a system requires a few taps on a keypad, dimmer, or mobile app. A single Zum Load Controller can support as many as 32 devices. Each device has a wireless communications range of 150 feet. Communication hops from one device to the other to create a mesh network of up to 2.25 million square feet.

“Setting up standalone lighting control in any space is as easy as pair and play,” says Even Ackmann, technology manager, Lighting at Crestron. “With just a few taps, everything just works. Zum devices are self-aware and communicate with each other to provide intelligent wireless lighting control.”

Zum devices include a choice of four different Load Controllers, which enable all system devices to communicate with each other; wireless wallbox dimmer and keypads; battery-powered keypads; occupancy sensors; and a daylight sensor. A Network Bridge snaps onto the Load Controller to enable Bluetooth setup from an iPhone app.

The Zum Network Bridge also enables remote management, including timeclock scheduling, room usage data collection, and the ability to control the lights remotely.