Compeition for Philips Hue? Feit Electric Introduces 5 New Smart Light Bulbs

Lighting just got personal, thanks to five new smart LED light bulbs introduced by Feit Electric. Yes, one of the new IntelliBulb light bulbs is able to alter its color temperature, like the uber-popular Philips Hue. But Feit has integrated a slew of other features that enables homeowner to truly personalize and customize the lighting in their home—and all without a home control hub, a special mobile app, dimmers or switches.

The intelligence for the IntelliBulbs is built right into the bulbs themselves, so there’es no need for any special hardware, mobile apps, dimmers or switches. Instead, they can be controlled by motion or a light switch you already have, providing all the benefits of a smarter home without the hassle.

The IntelliBulb solution offers enhanced personalization with all the advantages of LED technology and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. In Summer 2017, Feit Electric will bring five different IntelliBulb solutions to market:

Dusk to Dawn : Built-in light sensor automatically turns the bulb on at night and off during the day. Perfect for outdoor light fixtures or any location you want a care-free way to keep well-lit at night.

: Built-in light sensor automatically turns the bulb on at night and off during the day. Perfect for outdoor light fixtures or any location you want a care-free way to keep well-lit at night. Motion Activated : Hands-free, motion activated light bulbs triggered from up to 19 feet away. Its 180-degree sensor detects motion, but is not affected by wind or the environment. Can be used outside to turn any outdoor fixture into a security light.

: Hands-free, motion activated light bulbs triggered from up to 19 feet away. Its 180-degree sensor detects motion, but is not affected by wind or the environment. Can be used outside to turn any outdoor fixture into a security light. Switch to Dim : Three-level dimming light bulbs that adjust the brightness level of the bulb without the additional expense or hassle of installing a dimmer switch.

: Three-level dimming light bulbs that adjust the brightness level of the bulb without the additional expense or hassle of installing a dimmer switch. Color Choice : Three color temperature choices – warm white, cool white, or daylight – in one bulb using a standard wall switch or the switch on the bulb.

: Three color temperature choices – warm white, cool white, or daylight – in one bulb using a standard wall switch or the switch on the bulb. Battery Backup: Make frantic situations less frantic with up to three hours of reliable emergency battery backup lighting. If the power goes out, your bulb doesn’t. It’s rechargeable, fits a standard light bulb fixture and is ready whenever a need occurs.

Retail pricing: A-19 bulbs are $9.99, BR-30 bulbs are $11.99, and the Battery Backup bulb is $19.99.