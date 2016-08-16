5 Steps to Better Home Security with Smart Lighting

Every home functions better with good lighting. It’s there to help you see as you cook and read. It helps you find your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night. It helps accentuate certain elements of your home’s architecture. It even helps lift your mood when it’s dreary outside. But did you know that lighting can also help protect your home? Sure, a “dumb” timer that turns your home’s lights on and off can create that illusion that someone is home when your house is actually unoccupied, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see through this predictable ploy. The five tips shared here are solid lighting control suggestions that can boost the effectiveness a home security system, or even be used on their own for your own peace of mind, whether the emergency is finding a snack without stubbing your toe or scaring away an intruder in the middle of the night.

Selecting Smart Lighting For Every Room Need ideas for some of your spaces? Download this guide for great tips on how to personalize specific areas of the home. Get the Free Guide