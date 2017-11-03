5 Creative and Useful Ways to Use Smart Light Bulbs

It’s logical to harbor some amount of skepticism for smart light bulbs when their biggest claim to fame is their ability to shine in a “rainbow of colors” and that you can choose those colors from a mobile app. This might be a fun feature that might impress a few friends, but it’s hardly the “killer app” most homeowners are looking for. Thankfully, there several practical ways to use smart light bulbs:

Weather Indicator. Have you ever been caught off guard by the rain walking out your front door? By configuring a IFTTT (If This Then That) chain of commands to your smart light bulbs, you can set it the lights to turn a certain a color as an indicator of the day’s weather. If it is going to be cool, perhaps they are set to turn blue. If it is a scorcher, red or orange. It’s an easy way to make sure your kids are properly prepared for the early morning school bus and you are never caught out in nasty weather unprepared again. Unlocked Doors. “Did I remember to lock the front door?” It’s a question most homeowners ask themselves at least once a day. If you have smart locks already installed on your doors, they can be set up to trigger a smart light bulb on the front porch to change color to indicate that the door is, in fact, locked. Automatic Pantry and Closet Lights. Fumbling for light switches whenever you enter a closet or pantry is always an adventure. And occasionally the light gets left on for an embarrassing amount of time. Omit the light switch all together by setting up a smart sensor, which can turn on the smart light bulbs in your closet so never have to fumble with your light switch again.

Source: https://www.howtogeek.com/275491/seven-clever-uses-for-philips-hue-lights/