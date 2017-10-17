Home Security from an Ordinary Lamp? Smart Lamp Socket Adapter Does the Trick

The best home security devices blend in with the home environment, going unnoticed yet highly effective at monitoring a home for intrusion, flooding, and other conditions. There are many solutions available, yet Anyware Solutions has developed something unique to the market. It’s new product, the Smart Lamp Socket Adaptor, turns an ordinary lamp into a home security device as fast as you can screw in a light bulb. The Smart Lamp Socket Adaptor comes packed with ambient light, sound, temperature, and humidity sensors. Any type of light bulb can be screwed into the Lamp Socket Adaptor, with adds lighting control to the range of control options.

A companion app lets you set up scenes and receive notification should the adaptor notice a change in the home environment. The adapter can also be linked to a smartphone’s geofence feature so that the light can activate whenever within a certain range from home.

Some of the scenes that Anyware Solutions suggests:

Have the lamp activate whenever the adapter detects noise.

Let the lamp in a child’s room to dim over the course of 20 minutes, then be notified on your smartphone if there is still noise in the room after the light has switched off.

Tap a button on your smartphone to dim the lamp for a movie.

Be notified if the temperature or humidity sensors detect potential problems.

According to Anyware Solutions, the Smart Adaptor works with other smart home devices such as Amazon Echo and will eventually be able to be configured via IFTTT (If This Then That) recipes. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to ensure pairing, automatic device updates and integration with other products. The smart socket also gets smarter the more you use it, learning and mimicking your behavior rather than just running a random lighting schedule, for example.

The Smart Adapter will be available on Amazon beginning Oct. 20, and sell for around $75.