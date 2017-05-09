Feit Electric Offers LED Light Bulbs Made of Colored Glass

LED light bulbs have become mainstay in many homes, replacing less efficient incandescent light bulbs. Their energy-efficiency and long life have been their biggest selling features, but increasingly manufacturers are incorporating other innovative technologies to make LED light bulbs even more versatile. Feit Electric, for one, now offers a line of Glass Color Filament Bulbs that marry the traditional filament look of a light bulb with the latest LED technology.

Unlike other color LED options, like the Philips Hue, which can produce a variety of different colors as indicated by commands issued from mobile app, the glass of the bulb itself in Feit Electric’s line is colored. The second you turn on the light, the bulb glows in that particular color.

Designed to showcase a variety of attractive colors, including red, blue, orange, green, pink, yellow and purple, LED filaments instantly glow brightly through colored glass bulbs. Ideal for any occasion or your most-used room, these bulbs run reltively cool and the LED filaments, instead of fragile incandescent filaments withstand vibration.

The dimmable bulbs use about 4.5 watts of electricity with an average life span of about 20,000 hours or 18.3 years, which makes it easy to be energy efficient and environmentally friendly without compromising performance or fun. Designed for indoor and outdoor installation, you can celebrate throughout the day and night while experiencing considerable energy savings in comparison to traditional incandescent bulbs.

The LED Glass Color Filament Design collection will be on display at The Hardware Show in Las Vegas and LightFair in Philadelphia from May 9-11, 2017, and are currently available across major retailers for $4.99 apiece.