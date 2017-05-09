Electronic House

Feit Electric Offers LED Light Bulbs Made of Colored Glass

Feit Electric's new LED bulbs combine the traditional shape of a light bulb with a innovative colored glass.

LED light bulbs have become mainstay in many homes, replacing less efficient incandescent light bulbs. Their energy-efficiency and long life have been their biggest selling features, but increasingly manufacturers are incorporating other innovative technologies to make LED light bulbs even more versatile. Feit Electric, for one, now offers a line of Glass Color Filament Bulbs that marry the traditional filament look of a light bulb with the latest LED technology.

Unlike other color LED options, like the Philips Hue, which can produce a variety of different colors as indicated by commands issued from mobile app, the glass of the bulb itself in Feit Electric’s line is colored. The second you turn on the light, the bulb glows in that particular color.

Designed to showcase a variety of attractive colors, including red, blue, orange, green, pink, yellow and purple, LED filaments instantly glow brightly through colored glass bulbs. Ideal for any occasion or your most-used room, these bulbs run reltively cool and the LED filaments, instead of fragile incandescent filaments withstand vibration.

The dimmable bulbs use about 4.5 watts of electricity with an average life span of about 20,000 hours or 18.3 years, which makes it easy to be energy efficient and environmentally friendly without compromising performance or fun. Designed for indoor and outdoor installation, you can celebrate throughout the day and night while experiencing considerable energy savings in comparison to traditional incandescent bulbs.

The LED Glass Color Filament Design collection will be on display at The Hardware Show in Las Vegas and LightFair in Philadelphia from May 9-11, 2017, and are currently available across major retailers for $4.99 apiece.

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

