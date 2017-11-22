4 Basics Rules of Home Lighting Design

Even though lighting design can greatly improve a home’s appeal, it is a seldom done. Every room in a home can benefit from a thoughtful lighting design, but as with any art form, it can be a challenge to tackle on your own. Here are the four basic elements of lighting design for anyone interested in taking their home’s ambiance to next level.

Use Lights in Layers — The first and maybe the most important step in planning out the lighting is to create a good layered effect. You can do this by combining well-placed overhead lights with sconces to plan out where your table and floor lamps should be placed.

Color Temperature — Color temperature can be a simple way to emphasize the functionality of a room, and it is a cheap fix to change the feeling of your room. For example you should use cool lights in the kitchen and warmer lights in the bedroom. You can determine the color temperature of the light based on where it falls on the Kelvin scale, warm lights fall between 2700k and 3500k and cool lights are found between 5000k and 6500k. Type of Light Distribution — This is all about giving a room different lighting effects. Light distribution is usually divided into direct or indirect, or diffused or emitting. By creating a variety of light distribution, you can avoid the mono-tints of a single uniform light source that you might find at a doctor’s office or in school classroom. Lighting Effects — This category is all about task lighting, accent lighting, cove lighting décor lighting and so on. Lighting effects identify the features of the room and bring out the best important parts of the room. So if you have a nice cabinet or mantle piece to which you want to draw attention, small accent lights would do the trick.

