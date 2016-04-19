By now, you’ve heard all about the energy-savings benefits of switching from incandescent to LED light bulbs. But there are other reasons to adopt LED lighting. LED lights produce less heat, come in a variety of decorator styles, and can produce eye-pleasing lighting effects. The following tips and slideshow, courtesy of HD Supply, an online retail seller of LED products, will demonstrate how LEDs can modernize any space … even the garage.
We’ve summarized some of the tips here as well:
• Because LED lights emit less heat than incandescent bulbs they are ideally suited for showcasing wall art.
• For nighttime reading use a 50-watt to a 60-watt equivalent bulb.
• Use a bulb with a bright white color temperature for your kitchen.
• Make sure pendant lights have a 30- to 36-inch clearance above countertops and tables.
• Decorative LED lighting placed behind an entertainment center can add ambiance to a room.
• LED tape lights can be cut to fit any application.
• Position sconces beside a bathroom mirror. Choose 20-watt to 25-watt equivalent bulbs.
• Keep the light in your office no brighter than your computer screen to prevent eye fatigue.
• Use LED bulbs to saturate the area behind a headboard with a warm glow.
Comments
Richard says
Using LED bulbs for wall art is a great idea, not only are there a greater choice of light colurs and brightness but the reduced temperature of LED bulbs will prevent fading or damage of your artwork.
Baxter Abel says
Wow, I never realized that LED lighting was ideal for lighting art work because of the small amount of heat that is emitted by LED lights. I also really like what you said about how LED tape lights can be cut to fit any application. I’ve heard that LED lights can lead to cheaper utility bills per month, I’ll have to do more research though!