By now, you’ve heard all about the energy-savings benefits of switching from incandescent to LED light bulbs. But there are other reasons to adopt LED lighting. LED lights produce less heat, come in a variety of decorator styles, and can produce eye-pleasing lighting effects. The following tips and slideshow, courtesy of HD Supply, an online retail seller of LED products, will demonstrate how LEDs can modernize any space … even the garage.

We’ve summarized some of the tips here as well:

• Because LED lights emit less heat than incandescent bulbs they are ideally suited for showcasing wall art.

• For nighttime reading use a 50-watt to a 60-watt equivalent bulb.

• Use a bulb with a bright white color temperature for your kitchen.

• Make sure pendant lights have a 30- to 36-inch clearance above countertops and tables.

• Decorative LED lighting placed behind an entertainment center can add ambiance to a room.

• LED tape lights can be cut to fit any application.

• Position sconces beside a bathroom mirror. Choose 20-watt to 25-watt equivalent bulbs.

• Keep the light in your office no brighter than your computer screen to prevent eye fatigue.

• Use LED bulbs to saturate the area behind a headboard with a warm glow.