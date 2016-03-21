In observance of World Water Day tomorrow, Blossom is one company that’s celebrating with the release of its eight-zone Blossom 8 Smart Watering Controller. It’s just one of many smart, connected devices to help homeowners take control of their water usage, save money, and protect their residences from unforeseen damage due to leaks and flooding. The Blossom controller focuses on smarter, more efficient lawn irrigation by linking its product to the cloud and utilizing data that triggers the system to irrigate only when necessary, not simply when a timer goes off. Tapping into the power of cloud computing, the Blossom 8 self-programs existing sprinklers based on the local forecast and daily data from thousands of weather stations and satellites—combined with user feedback—to create the ideal watering schedule. The technology not only ensures that water is used only when truly needed, but that each section of a yard is watered specifically based on layout and vegetation. According to the manufacturer, the controller, which retails for a special promo price of $99 ($129 regularly), can pay for itself in water cost savings in less than a year, and once installed can save up to 30 percent on future water bills.

There are many other high-tech ways to use water more intelligently and to respond quickly to water leaks. Here are a few options. You can find others at http://www.electronichouse.com/daily/home-energy-management/8-high-tech-ways-to-save-water/

• BrainPipes from Intelligent Water Management: This unique solution monitors plumbing for leaks and manages water consumption. Sensors placed throughout the plumbing (professional installation is required) can detect leaks and excessive use of water. At the same time, it monitors how much water is being used and generates a user-specified report. Leak alerts and usage data are sent to an app on your smartphone, and the system can identify exactly where the leak is occurring and turn off the main water line. This in and of itself not only prevents damage to the home but can save water. According to the EPA, if the owners of the 5 percent of American homes that leak the most corrected those leaks, they could collectively save more than 177 billion gallons of water annually.

• Smart Irrigation Controller from GoControl: Another smart irrigation controller designed to replace your existing lawn sprinkler controller comes from GoControl. It’s the first to incorporate wireless Z-Wave technology, according to GoControl, which enables it to connect to a Z-Wave hub for integration with other Z-Wave products and to be easily automated through the use of home control apps. The Smart Irrigation Controller can analyze local forecasted weather and use that information to adjust the settings and override an existing watering schedule depending on the recent rainfall. It retails for $139.95

• WaterXpert from SolidBlue: When the WaterXpert system detects an irregular water flow, it automatically shuts off your home’s main water valve. If a user tries to open the valve, the system calculates whether or not the leak still exists; if so, the system shuts the valve back off. The system also provides a data log of water usage duration, minimum and maximum water flow and pressure so you can track how and where water is being consumed. All of this control and monitoring happens remotely via an iOS or Android device. Packages start at around $1,000.

• Flow Sensor from GoControl: The Flow Sensor attaches to a copper water pipe easily by a homeowner and will send an alert to a user’s smartphone when it detects that water has been flowing for longer than predetermined parameters. It can be installed by a DIYer and sells for $149.95

• Flood Sensor from GoControl: What makes this sensor unique is that the transmitter can be mounted up high, away from water, while the detecting probe can be placed in hard-to-reach places like under a sink, behind a washing machine, etc. This arrangement ensures that when water is detected by the probe the transmitter remains unobstructed and can send a clear signal to a Z-Wave home control hub, which triggers an alert. Even if the probe is submerged, the transmitter continues to work. The Flow Sensor sells for $49.95.