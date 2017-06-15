Wireless Temperature Sensor: Sleek, Smart and Apple HomeKit Compatible

A standalone temperature sensor like the Eve Degree from Elgato can mean the difference between a perfectly chilled glass of wine and a lukewarm one. It can also help protect prized plants in a greenhouse or a wooden floor from warping. Packed with state-of-the-art sensors, Eve Degree keeps constant tabs on the indoor and/or outdoor climate. It then sends the temperature and humidity readings directly to your iPhone or iPad. It’s available for $69.95.

Thanks to Bluetooth low energy technology, power is derived from a long-lasting, replaceable battery while direct communication with your iOS device means there’s no need for a bridge or gateway.

The Eve app stores and visualizes current and past climate data through eye-opening graphs that facilitate precise climate monitoring, which is especially beneficial to functional spaces such as green houses or wine cellars.

The temperature and humidity sensor can integrate with Apple HomeKit devices, turning it into a trigger device for home automation routines. If a fourth-generation Apple TV is present as a Home Hub, Eve Degree can automatically trigger scenes, such us turning on a fan when a specific temperature is reached, or activating a humidifier if the air becomes too dry.

Unlike some temperature and humidity sensors, the Eve Degree looks good left out in the open. A large LCD display in a stunning anodized aluminum body adds a touch of modern sophistication to a room design. Thanks to a water resistance rating of IPX3, Eve Degree can stand up to the wet conditions of a garden or terrace.

“Eve Degree is a luxurious and classy thermometer but, more importantly, it is seamlessly integrated into iPhone,” says Florian Albrecht, director user experience, Elgato. “By leveraging the strengths of HomeKit and the Eve app, Eve Degree offers reliable usability, superior privacy, and advanced security.”

To control this HomeKit-enabled accessory, iOS 10 or later is recommended. Eve Degree requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 10.3 or later. Controlling this HomeKit-enabled accessory automatically and away from home requires an Apple TV with tvOS 10 or later or an iPad with iOS 10 or later set up as a home hub.