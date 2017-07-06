Win up to $10,000 in Lennox Home Energy Saving Contest

Summer is heating up, and Lennox is looking for some cool ideas for saving energy. Most American homeowners believe they deserve a passing grade when it comes to energy efficiency, according to the annual Lennox “Home Energy Report Card” survey, but many also recognize that there is room for improvement. Lennox, a leading manufacturer of innovative home heating and cooling products, is giving U.S. homeowners a chance to demonstrate their efficiency I.Q. by sharing their best energy-saving advice for a chance to win new, energy-efficient air conditioning (or heating) equipment for their home.

To participate in the Lennox Energy Savings Superstar contest, submit your most creative and effective tip for saving energy at home, along with an original, creative photo depicting the tip. Lennox is accepting entries for the contest via the Lennox website.The contest will remain open through August 31, 2017.

The coolest prize on the block

A panel of judges will select four (4) homeowners with the most original advice and creative photos to participate in a head-to-head vote on the Lennox website to determine the winner of the ultimate heat-busting grand prize, which includes:

$10,000 in Lennox air conditioning and heating products, including installation costs, which could include the most-efficient-on-the-market Dave Lennox Signature Collection XC25 air conditioner (or XP25 heat pump), and the new Lennox iComfort E30 smart thermostat, both part of the Lennox Ultimate Comfort™ System

A one-year supply of ice cream

Four one-day tickets to a water park near the winner’s home

The annual Lennox Home Energy Report Card survey provides insight into American homeowners’ attitudes toward and understanding of energy efficiency and the steps they take to conserve energy.

“We found that most homeowners understand the importance of energy efficiency, but some of their actions are misguided,” says Trent Davis, energy efficiency expert at Lennox. “For example, many people said they turn off their air conditioning system when they aren’t home, but turning off an air conditioning unit can actually decrease the energy efficiency and offset any potential savings because the system has to work so much harder and run longer to cool the home back to a comfortable level. With the Energy Savings Superstar contest, Lennox is giving homeowners a chance to share their energy saving advice to help others improve their grade in energy savings 101 – and win the most efficient home comfort products available today.”

Fun Facts from the 2017 Lennox Home Energy Report Card Survey:

Twenty-one percent of homeowners surveyed gave themselves an ‘A’ grade when it came to conserving energy, which is up 4 percent from last year.

Homeowners are most willing to unplug or shut off these devices for two weeks or more in order to conserve energy: clothes washer/dryer (21 percent), television (20 percent), computer (15 percent), indoor lights (16 percent), air conditioning (12 percent) and cell phone charger (11 percent).

Twenty-four percent of homeowners wait until May to turn on their air conditioning system for the first time of the year.

When asked who the biggest energy hog in the home is, the female and male heads of household were nearly equally identified (34 percent vs 32 percent).