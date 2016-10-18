Water-saving Technology Takes Control of Your Lawn Irrigation System

Lawn irrigation systems are notorious for wasting water—and not just because you sometimes leave them running during a rainfall. In many cases, you could simply be providing your plants with more water than they actually need. You’re not only wasteful in this situation, but could also be jeopardizing the health of your landscape.

A Jerusalem-based start-up company has developed a system that prevents overwatering of plants by using sensors to analyze the hydration needs of various plants in a yard or garden. Developed by Tevatronic, the technology has proven itself a valuable tool for the businesses in the agricultural industry. Used in commercial settings over the past three years, it has reduced the amount of water and fertilizer needed by farmers by 40 percent, while maintaining an in some cases increasing yield.

Building on this success, Tevatronic introduces a solution designed expressly for homeowners. Called Exilong, the smart, completely autonomous water-saving solution is comprised of multiple Soil Sensors that sense the depth of the roots and surround soil hydration to determine the irrigation needs of the plant. The sensors send aggregated data to Exilong’s cloud-based server. After the server analyzes the data it commands the Exilong Valve Switch to adjust the water supply to maintain optimal garden hydration.

Although the Valve Switch and Soil Sensors work autonomously, the Exilong system boasts a comprehensive website and iOS/Android app where users can observe in real-time how much water each plant is receiving. If the system ever discovers an error in the irrigation process, such as a broken or leaking valve, it will immediately notify users.

“Today’s irrigation solutions are either scheduled solutions or precision supported solutions. We are the first autonomous solution,” says Tevatronic CEO Oleg Korol. “We don’t only allow users to forget about their garden; we encourage it because we know that our data is going to help our technology water the plants better than any human assumption could.”

The Exilong irrigation system currently retails for $249.