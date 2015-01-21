Vigilant LilyPad is a WiFi-enabled Smart Pool Thermometer with a UV Sensor

Everything in the home is smartening up these days. We’ve seen plenty of smart pool cleaners and temperature controls. However, the Vigilant LilyPad allows you to just check in on that waiting water temperature from any smartphone or tablet.
“Big whoop,” you say? Well, that’s not all that this little device can do. This smart pool thermometer may actually save your life! (Not saying anything nasty now, are you?)
How it does that is quite ingenious. Vigilant has packed two sensors into the LilyPad, so it doesn’t just display real-time water temperature, but also UV information. All of that data is then displayed on the Vigilant LilyPad app, which is free for both iOS and Android devices.
If the sun is too strong, having a beet-red sunburn is probably the least of your worries. Of course, we all know that kind of exposure can also lead to skin diseases, including melanoma cancer. According to the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), melamona is actually now one of the most common cancers among adolescents and young adults ages 15 to 29.
That makes this product a pretty big deal. The app even allows you to share conditions with friends, family and pool-loving freeloaders through services like Facebook and Twitter. However, it also provides personalization SPF advice based on your particular skin type.
The Vigilant LilyPad uses four AA batteries, which promises up to four months of use. Available in four different colors (red, blue, green and pink) to match your pool scene, the Vigilant LilyPad has an MSRP of $99.
Comments
WRBoyd says
Very Coo. Great Idea
Erich PÃƒÂ¼tz says
Dear Sirs,
kindly give me Info where I can buy one LiliPad+ Thermometer?
Kind rgds
Erich PÃƒÂ¼tz
Rachel Cericola says
Click on the product link above. It will take you to the manufacturer’s website. They are taking pre-orders now. Good luck!
Karl says
I ordered an LilyPad on 30th July for my Dubai home and paid 99USD as well my Emails are not replied and call remain in vain. What to do? I paid 99 USD through PayPal Karl
Rachel Cericola says
Hi Karl: I’m sorry you are having problems with ordering the product! Unfortunately, we are not affiliated with the company, so I can’t help. Just keep trying to contact them… or see if you can get a refund through Paypal. Good luck!
Trond Owre says
I want to buy vigilant lilypad is a wifi-enabled smart pool thermometer with a uv sensor.