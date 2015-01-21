Vigilant LilyPad is a WiFi-enabled Smart Pool Thermometer with a UV Sensor

Everything in the home is smartening up these days. We’ve seen plenty of smart pool cleaners and temperature controls. However, the Vigilant LilyPad allows you to just check in on that waiting water temperature from any smartphone or tablet.

“Big whoop,” you say? Well, that’s not all that this little device can do. This smart pool thermometer may actually save your life! (Not saying anything nasty now, are you?)

How it does that is quite ingenious. Vigilant has packed two sensors into the LilyPad, so it doesn’t just display real-time water temperature, but also UV information. All of that data is then displayed on the Vigilant LilyPad app, which is free for both iOS and Android devices.

If the sun is too strong, having a beet-red sunburn is probably the least of your worries. Of course, we all know that kind of exposure can also lead to skin diseases, including melanoma cancer. According to the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), melamona is actually now one of the most common cancers among adolescents and young adults ages 15 to 29.

That makes this product a pretty big deal. The app even allows you to share conditions with friends, family and pool-loving freeloaders through services like Facebook and Twitter. However, it also provides personalization SPF advice based on your particular skin type.

The Vigilant LilyPad uses four AA batteries, which promises up to four months of use. Available in four different colors (red, blue, green and pink) to match your pool scene, the Vigilant LilyPad has an MSRP of $99.