Sensors and Predictive Analytics Smarten Up HVAC Vents 

A few years ago, smart vents introduced a revolutionary way to heat and cool and home. But these motorized vents, which are meant to replace dumb air vents to control temperature in individual rooms, have struggled to find a following despite strong showings from from EcoNet, Keen Home, Ecovent and others.

Start-up HiberSense promises a more elegant approach to the smart-vent category, with a Connected Climate Control system that uses multiple sensors and analytics to make each room comfortable and save energy house-wide.

The solution includes a sensor package that can monitor temperature, pressure, humidity, light, motion (occupancy detection) and indoor air quality (optional).

“This provides our developers with a plethora of data for machine learning and predictive analytics,” says Bob Fields, chief revenue officer for the Pittsburgh-based company.

The result, he says, is a solution that “maximizes system performance and efficiency, and optimizes comfort for occupants.”

One concern about “traditional” smart-vents is they could damage the HVAC system if sealed off for long periods of time.

In the case of HiberSense, sensors monitor duct pressure and airflow among other things to mitigate potential problems like over-heated motors and freezing coils.

The HiberSense system is automated via a central hub, which receives data from the sensors via Bluetooth. The wireless vents – available in brass, wood, aluminum and plastic – have a 3-year battery life based on eight to 12 activations per day, according to the company.

The company plans to sell directly to the custom installation channel, as well as to HVAC contractors. Integration with Control4, Crestron, Savant, Lutron, Amazon Alexa and other control systems is coming, according to Fields. Recommended pricing starts $99 for vents (based on style), $200 for the hub, and $79 for the sensors.