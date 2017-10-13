Schneider Electric Wiser Energy System Tracks Your Home’s Usage 

When looking to take control of your household energy usage, knowledge and understanding are power. By knowing when and where you use the most energy can help you nip costly energy-gluttonous habits in the bud and help you use every dollar to the max. Schneider Electric’s Wiser Energy System help homeowners so this by providing real-time, actionable energy usage data that can help them make informed decisions on how to best use energy to power smart device in their home.

The Wiser Energy System takes all the power usage data from your home and provides you with clear, easy-to-understand charts in a graphical format on the company’s accompanying app and website page. For homeowners, understanding where and when your power is getting spent is important as more states move to variable charge meters. The system is simple to install, and can link to a home’s solar panels and electric vehicle charging station to allow you to optimize the time of day for powering your vehicles and other devices.

“With more states moving toward variable rate plans and surge pricing, when energy is consumed is almost as important as how much energy is used,” says Christopher Keefe, future offer manager, Schneider Electric. “Wiser Energy is the only fully integrated residential monitoring system designed to make it easier for residential users to monitor and manage home energy usage and costs. The system is solar and EV ready to ensure Life is On for residential users regardless of their energy source or needs.”

The Wiser Energy System is designed for both new installation and retrofit applications and can be easily combined with Square D by Schneider Electric electrical systems and home protective devices. It can monitor up to 18 loads in a home, and is the only UL listed, fully integrated home energy monitoring system on the market, according to the company.