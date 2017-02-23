Skip links

Electronic House

Main navigation

Home Energy Management

Rain Bird Launches Smart Irrigation Wi-Fi Sprinkler System Timer

Free Rain Bird app lets you operate sprinklers from your phone.

Leave a Comment

Even if you own an irrigation system, setting up a schedule for the system to follow can be a real pain. The control box is usually located in the garage, for starters, and programming it has never been an easy task. Rain Bird Corporation aims to make watering the lawn as easy as tapping a few buttons on your smartphone or tablet with the release of its Smart Irrigation WiFi Timer. The app works on both Android and Apple mobile devices.

Simply install the Rain Bird Smart Irrigation WiFi Timer, download the free Rain Bird Mobile App, answer a few questions and start saving water, time and money. The easy-to-use App lets you customize each sprinkler zone and uses your WiFi network to access local weather conditions. By turning on Automatic Seasonal Adjust, the controller’s daily watering schedule will change based on the season, as well as local weather, temperature, and humidity. Automatic Seasonal Adjustments can reduce water usage by as much as 30 percent, conserving water and saving homeowners money all year long.

“Watering the same amount each day as the weather changes doesn’t make sense, but some sprinkler timers have been difficult to understand and program. This new timer will automatically adjust watering schedules based on actual weather to help conserve water,” says Ray Peppiatt, marketing group manager, Rain Bird Consumer Products Division.  “It takes the guesswork out of programming and controlling your irrigation system, and continues Rain Bird’s commitment to develop products and technologies that use water efficiently.”

The indoor timer retails for $149 and includes an easy-to-read LCD screen and the ability to manage up to eight watering zones. The outdoor version will retail for $179 and is protected by a heavy-duty all-weather case. Both irrigation timers are available now at home centers, hardware stores, and online retailers.

What Steps Can You Take To Reduce Your Electricity Bills?

Energy management isn’t just about turning the heat or AC up and down. It’s a total package–a total smart home package. There are a number of smart home devices and settings that can contribute to your total energy savings. And those savings compound when you integrate the functions of these devices together.

Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE professional energy management evaluation.

Get the checklist!

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *