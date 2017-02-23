Rain Bird Launches Smart Irrigation Wi-Fi Sprinkler System Timer

Even if you own an irrigation system, setting up a schedule for the system to follow can be a real pain. The control box is usually located in the garage, for starters, and programming it has never been an easy task. Rain Bird Corporation aims to make watering the lawn as easy as tapping a few buttons on your smartphone or tablet with the release of its Smart Irrigation WiFi Timer. The app works on both Android and Apple mobile devices.

Simply install the Rain Bird Smart Irrigation WiFi Timer, download the free Rain Bird Mobile App, answer a few questions and start saving water, time and money. The easy-to-use App lets you customize each sprinkler zone and uses your WiFi network to access local weather conditions. By turning on Automatic Seasonal Adjust, the controller’s daily watering schedule will change based on the season, as well as local weather, temperature, and humidity. Automatic Seasonal Adjustments can reduce water usage by as much as 30 percent, conserving water and saving homeowners money all year long.

“Watering the same amount each day as the weather changes doesn’t make sense, but some sprinkler timers have been difficult to understand and program. This new timer will automatically adjust watering schedules based on actual weather to help conserve water,” says Ray Peppiatt, marketing group manager, Rain Bird Consumer Products Division. “It takes the guesswork out of programming and controlling your irrigation system, and continues Rain Bird’s commitment to develop products and technologies that use water efficiently.”

The indoor timer retails for $149 and includes an easy-to-read LCD screen and the ability to manage up to eight watering zones. The outdoor version will retail for $179 and is protected by a heavy-duty all-weather case. Both irrigation timers are available now at home centers, hardware stores, and online retailers.