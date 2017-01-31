Portable Solar Panel Powers Appliances You Select

Solar-powered homes conjure images of huge panels across roofs and homeowners writing checks of exorbitant amounts to pay for it all. No doubt, it’s a huge investment in time, money, and the design of a home. Thanks to a new technology being developed and son released by SolPad, you can harness the energy of the sun to power devices in your home for less than $1,500. Plus, it’s portable, so you can integrate into your home environment or take it with you for off-grid applications.

What’s really novel, however, is the ability to personalize the management and delivery of the solar power the SolPad Mobile generates. Using SolPad’s SolControl software, you can choose to send solar power to specific devices and the best time to use the solar power for maximum utility bill savings. This customization all happens via iPhone. SolPad mobile communicates and sends energy to devices that are connected to a SolControl smart plug, which plugs into a standard AC outlet.

SolPad Mobile combines 70 watts of solar generation, 600 Wh battery storage, two USB charging outlets, Wi-Fi, and artificial intelligence. Its two universal outlets can output 2,000 watts of peak power and 1,000 watts continuous.

Beginning May 3, SolPad Mobile can be preordered for $1,395. A limited-offer SolPad will include for free the SolControl Solar Smart Plug (valued at $59.95). Additional SolControls are available for $39.95.