New on Kickstarter: Smart Watering Solution for Indoor Plants

It’s easy to neglect your indoor plants when you’re busy or away on business. Rather than let them wilt and die that next time you leave home – or simply forget to water them–check out a clever irrigation system developed by AMaronics, a startup company in Germany.

Currently on Kickstarter, Smart Gardener system automates the watering of your indoor plants and lets you configure individual watering programs for each kind and size of plant using a mobile app. It can also be integrated with a home automation system.

Comprised of controller and several tubes that carry water from containers to individual plants, the system is fairly simple in concept. Water is stored in several containers (one for each plant) or one large container (to irrigate multiple plants). The controller pulls water from the containers and delivers the specified amount at the specified times to each indoor plant.

Each Smart Gardener can water up to 8 plants. It has four water outlets to water four plants with four different watering programs. Each plant can have an individual watering program based on your configuration. By sharing each outlet for two plants using the T-Splitter you can water up to eight plants.

The Smart Gardener automatically waters your plants based on your configured watering programs. You can create via the app a fully customizable watering program for each kind and size of plants for an automatic watering when you are away. You can also simply activate the watering at any time with just a touch of a button from your smartphone to water all the plants while relaxing on the sofa.

All you need to do is enter the duration of your vacation and the Smart gardener app will do the math. It will calculate the total quantity of water required for watering the plants during your vacation based on your configured watering programs. It will also calculate the water quantity required for each plant separately in case you are using separate water containers for each plant.

You will never forget to add water. The Smart Gardener will automatically detect when the water container is empty and will send you a notification on your phone to remind you to refill the container.