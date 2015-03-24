Is the Nest Thermostat for You?

The biggest thing to come to home heating and air conditioning systems in the last decade is the Nest Thermostat. Who could have predicted that a thermostat could generate so much excitement, but it has. The Nest is one of the most well-known smart home devices on the market, and often is the first smart home device people try before adding more home automation.

Is a Nest thermostat for you? Should you consider other wireless or Wi-Fi thermostats? An article in the latest issue of Electronic House explains everything you need to know about the Nest.

One of the Nest’s main selling points, and the feature that people purchase it for, is its ability to learn. Programmable thermostats have been around for years, but for most people, the process of programming one was too difficult. Nest eliminates that problem by programming itself by learning your heating and cooling preferences.

The Nest smart thermostat also allows you to control it via a smart phone app, so you can adjust the temperature from another room or another state. Read the Electronic House review of the Nest II here.

The Nest’s capabilities really begin to expand when it’s combined with a smart home automation system. In 2013 Nest became available to be integrated in smart home systems, and many manufacturers created new features specifically to take advantage of the Nest’s capabilities. Read more about how Nest works with systems from companies like Crestron, Control4, RTI, Elan and others.

Nest capabilities don’t end with temperature. The company also offers the Nest Protect, which is a smoke and carbon monoxide detector. Last year the company acquired Dropcam, the maker of popular wireless home security cameras. This expanding list of smart home products adds additional functionality as they integrate with each other.

Read more about Nest in this Electronic House article.