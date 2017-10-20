Nest Thermostat: Is it the Right Smart Thermostat for You?

A good first step toward greater energy efficiency at home is to install a smart thermostat. Like every product, each thermostat has its pros and cons. The mere fact that you are looking into purchasing a smart thermostat is a sign as to just how far this product category has come and how important it is to consumers. All the thermostats claim they will reduce a home energy bill by as much as 15 percent. Let’s look at the top contenders:

Nest Learning Thermostat The Nest Learning Thermostat has quickly become the first choice among many consumers because of its adaptability and its simple design. Although it comes in at a higher price point, $249, it makes up for it in its versatility and adaptability. After a simple set up the Nest will begin to take note of your habits and change its settings to match your needs. Once the Nest has learned your habits it will send you back data on its needs to meet your requirements and then show ways to save money. An added bonus is that its active support base means it’s easily integrated with most smart home products via the “Works with Nest” protocol, including voice control like Amazon Alexa and, of course, Google Home.

Meanwhile, Nest just debuted its new Nest Thermostat E, which has all the same features as the original Nest Learning Thermostat, but with a new design and a less expensive retail price: $169 versus $249. The device can be controlled from a smartphone and comes programmed with a simple schedule.

Moreover, the new frosted display helps it blend into a homeowner’s wall. In terms of functionality, the Nest Thermostat E maintains the same functions for Works with Nest partner compatibility, including allowing for third-party smart home control, along with voice control via Google Home or Amazon Alexa. The unit is capable of handling systems that have two-heat/one-cool zones, or systems that are two-cool/one-heat zones. The only difference from the original Nest Learning Thermostat is that the Nest Thermostat E does not have humidity control, although it can still measure humidity.

The Nest Thermostat E is compatible with 85 percent of all HVAC systems in North America, compared to 95 percent of systems with the original Nest Learning Thermostat.

Ecobee3 Smarter Wi-fi Although it employs the same learning technology as the Nest and has integration with Apple HomeKit and the Alexa, it goes about it in a very different way. The Ecobee3 monitors your home through sensors that you place throughout your home. By monitoring your habits, the Ecobee3 is able to more efficiently heat more used areas of your home. Because of its sensor-based topology, the Ecobee3 is recommended for larger homes and can accommodate up to 32 zones. The unit, which retails for $249, has an attractive and it is compatible with Samsung SmartThings. It also has humidity control.

Honeywell Lyric Round For years, Honeywell owned the thermostat market. Now the company is playing a bit of catch up in this hot new market. The idea behind the Honeywell Lyric Round is simple and easy to get behind for any homeowner looking to make their first step into a smarter home. The $200 Honeywell Lyric Round gets updated with your local weather reports and anticipates and compensates for changes in temperature to match your settings. Though not as advanced at the other two, the Honeywell Lyric Round can connect to your iOS or Android device, and with its cheaper price tag, it makes a great starting point for anyone looking to upgrade to a smarter home. The Lyric also works with Samsung SmartThings, as well as Apple HomeKit.

Aprilaire Model 8920W Wi-Fi Thermostat Aprilaire has a long background as a maker of smart thermostats, which are constructed with the latest technology and operate electronically (digitally) and control single-stage or multi-stage forced air, heat pump or hydronic HVAC systems. The Aprilaire WiFi Thermostat includes exclusive IAQ Control features to easily control all aspects of Indoor Air Quality via a simple app. It has a programmable touchscreen interface, and can also integrate with lighting, audio, video, security systems. Aprilaire claims the thermostat can save the average U.S. home $180 per year in energy costs. The thermostat is designed to be professionally installed.

Sensi Smart Thermostat For just $129, the Sensi Smart Thermostat offers a highly rated, remotely accessible iOS and Android app, an app interface that changes color to let you know at a glance whether your system is heating or cooling, geofencing capability that automatically adjusts the temperature based on your proximity to your home, smart alerts to notify you of extreme temperature or humidity changes, and keypad lockout to prevent changes if needed.