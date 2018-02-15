Nest Learning Thermostat Gets Even Smarter

There’s an app for just about every smart device under the sun, from light switches and electric outlets to ceiling fans and complete home automation systems. And while apps have enabled us to more conveniently manage our homes, managing the ever-growing number of apps on your phone can get unwieldy. Recognizing this, Nest created its “Works with Nest” program, whereby member manufacturers are able consolidate the controls of multiple devices under one app.

The newest company to join the Works with Nest consortium, Smappee, introduces a somewhat novel feature to the mix—the ability to monitor and manage household consumption of gas and water. “The combination of Smappee’s smart energy monitor with Works with Nest means that families can consult and control both the Smappee smart energy monitor and the Nest Learning Thermostat via a single app.

“This integration has turned the Smappee app into a virtual command center that allows homeowners to control all of their smart energy devices and more,” says Stefan Grosjean, Smappee CEO.

The Smappee energy monitor tracks home energy consumption and offers suggestions on where families can reduce hidden electricity costs, as well as the use of gas and water. Limits for gas and water consumption can be set and personalized to each household member’s habits. The app notifies you when consumption has exceeded predetermined limits. Smappee also checks that gas is not being used unnecessarily when high levels of carbon monoxide are detected from the Nest Protect detector—in addition to being a smart energy monitor, the app offers home protection.

“Our houses are getting smarter and smarter,” continues Grosjean. “Smart gas and water management is an important aspect of that, and is why we are so satisfied with our partnership with Nest. From now on, our users can tailor their gas and water consumption to their lives, saving energy and money.”